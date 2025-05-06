403
Nazaha Highlights Progress In Kuwait Anti-Corruption Strategy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Higher Committee for Leading and Coordinating Kuwait's National Strategy to Promote Integrity and Combat Corruption (2019-2025) confirmed progress in implementing the strategy, and discussed ways to accelerate execution and enhance institutional and developmental impact.
Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim stated during the committee's sixth meeting held at Nazaha headquarters on Tuesday that the meeting was part of ongoing monitoring efforts to track implementation and review key accomplishments of 2024.
He also discussed ways to speed up the remaining initiatives and address related challenges, noting that the national strategy has achieved tangible results due to joint efforts between Nazaha, implementing entities, and stakeholders.
He revealed that 89 percent of the initiatives reached advanced stages of execution and final evaluation, reflecting a growing national commitment to combating corruption and enhancing transparency.
The meeting highlighted major achievements, including the implementation of transparency-related laws such as the Right to Access Information Law and the Conflict of Interest Law.
It also covered the launch of "Ada'a" project to strengthen professional ethics in government agencies and the expansion of digital government services through "Sahel" app.
The meeting concluded with a call to continue joint efforts in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035 and international commitments. (end)
