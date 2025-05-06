403
Hamas Official Says No Truce Talks Without End to War
(MENAFN) A high-ranking Hamas figure stated on Tuesday that the organization will not enter into any further negotiations with Israel regarding ceasefires or prisoner exchanges unless there are firm guarantees that the conflict will end. Speaking anonymously to a media outlet, the official asserted that "Israel is exerting maximum pressure on Hamas to accept its controversial proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, only to resume hostilities later ... We will never accept such an agreement."
The Hamas official emphasized that their rejection has been communicated to mediators, stating, "We have officially conveyed our rejection to the mediators and made it clear that we will not engage in any negotiations unless there are guarantees that the war will come to a complete end."
Furthermore, the official accused Israel of using starvation as a tactic to pressure Hamas into making concessions, saying, "This form of collective punishment against Gaza's population will not serve Israel's objectives."
The entry of goods and supplies into Gaza was halted by Israel on March 2nd, following the expiration of the initial phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The United Nations has since warned of a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, citing increasing indications of severe hunger, particularly among children.
According to the UN, Israeli authorities are attempting to implement a new aid distribution system that would channel humanitarian supplies through military-controlled centers, instead of allowing independent operations by UN agencies and NGOs.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced plans for a new "intensive" offensive in the Gaza Strip, a strategy approved by his security cabinet to escalate the ongoing military campaign.
This plan reportedly involves Israel expanding its offensive to seize control of Gaza, manage aid distribution, and relocate the population to the southern part of the enclave.
Netanyahu stated that the objective is to "defeat Hamas and, in the process, secure the release of the hostages."
Since October 2023, more than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes, with approximately 2,500 of these deaths occurring since Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18th, marking the end of a two-month ceasefire.
