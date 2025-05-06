Ooredoo Qatar Backs Qatar's Ambition To Be Leading Digital Hub: CEO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar affirmed that the company continues its investments to modernize its network, which is poised to be accomplished soon.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ooredoo Qatar, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al-Thani highlighted that this upgrade paves the way for laying out the 5G Standalone (SA) as the next step in wireless technology, emphasizing that it provides faster internet, lower delays, and a strong base for future innovations such as smart hospitals, smart factories, self-driving cars, better learning tools, and smarter ports, in addition to 5G Advanced (5G-A), which takes things even further.

In addition to these upgrades, the company continues to undergird its fixed network infrastructure to ensure it can meet the growing demand for fast, reliable broadband services, he underlined.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Sheikh Ali stated that all these investments aim to meet the daily needs of customers and support Qatar's ambition to be a leading digital hub in alignment with the State of Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which primarily aims to reinforce the digital economy and sustainable development.

For the everyday user, these upgrades mean instant video loading, stable calls, and the ability to work, study, or game from anywhere, he said.

He added that as for firms, Ooredoo enables effective tools to increase productivity and growth through a combination of integrated solutions that include stationary and fixed communication services, the Internet of Things (IoTs), collaborative solutions, data center and cloud computing services, along with cybersecurity solutions, as the company empowers organizations to focus on growing their business and driving digital transformation, while taking care of their evolving technology needs.

He asserted that these services are not solely limited to data protection and compliance with domestic systems, but rather contribute to enhancing operating speed, performance flexibility, and the dynamic response to business requirements.

Boosting artificial intelligence

Ooredoo Qatar is dramatically pivoting towards leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its services and operations, as long as AI contributes to optimizing all aspects, starting from the preventive maintenance of networks to offering more personalized services that help provide much smarter, faster, and smoother experiences via multiple focal points, Sheikh Ali emphasized.

The CEO of Ooredoo Qatar highlighted that a prime example of this is the launch of Obot, an AI-powered chatbot enhanced with the GPT-4o processor, offering immediate, personalized customer support.

He added that the company has established a board dedicated to data governance to ensure the AI upgradable features are responsibly diffused in various sectors, as these milestones represent crucial steps to embed AI at the core of the value the company delivers.

He referred to an investment in the NVIDIA GPU platform, emphasizing that it represents a significant shift compared to the company's previous technological investments, as it not only updates the infrastructure but also paves the way for a new wave of AI-driven innovations.

The platform enables firms, government entities, and developers in Qatar to access high-performance processing capabilities that had previously been unreachable, he noted.

He explained that the platform is slated to be available in Qatar by the third quarter of 2025, noting that this step aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting vital initiatives such as smart cities, digital healthcare, and AI research. In short, Ooredoo has transformed from just a telecommunications operator to a digital enabler, making this investment a pivotal step in the development of Qatar's digital economy.

In the immediate future, the company is poised to transcend the borders of communication in its conventional notion, as it makes significant strides to launch the 5G-Advanced technology, network slicing, and automation, alongside upgrading its fixed optical fiber infrastructure to deliver higher speeds and greater capacity, Sheikh Ali said.

He added that the company will continue driving innovation in AI across every part of its ecosystem by strengthening smart network management, enhancing the customer experience, and enabling cutting-edge applications that deliver real value to both business and individual customers.



The ambitions are not limited to merely operational optimizations, but rather go beyond to include providing AI-based solutions that will enable customers to communicate and collaborate, and ultimately achieve prosperity in a rapidly evolving digital world, he highlighted.

As the interview concluded, Sheikh Ali stressed that the company's vision is laser-focused on leading digital innovation domestically and regionally in a responsible, inclusive, and sustainable manner.

He confirmed that Ooredoo will remain committed to advancing the world of people and building a brighter future for every single person through advanced technology, empowering partnerships, and real societal support.