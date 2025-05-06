Amir, Indian Prime Minister Hold Phone Call, Discuss Regional Developments
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with Prime Minister of the Republic of India HE Narendra Modi, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir held today with the Indian Prime Minister.
HH the Amir and the Prime Minister also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.
