Sinceri Senior Living And Lifeloop Partner To Bridge The Gap Between Enterprise Impact And Personalized Experiences

Industry-leading senior living operator and enterprise technology provider achieve the rare balance of operational excellence and resident-centered connection-at scale

DENVER, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinceri Senior Living (Sinceri), a distinguished senior living management company, today announced its strategic, portfolio-wide expansion of LifeLoop , the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Sinceri's mission to deliver exceptional care and deeply personalized experiences across its communities. LifeLoop is now fully implemented in all 76 Sinceri communities across 22 US states.

As Sinceri continues to expand its national footprint, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence-ensuring every community maintains the same high standards of care, engagement, and operational performance. The implementation of LifeLoop across its portfolio strengthens this commitment, enabling Sinceri teams to elevate resident engagement, foster meaningful relationships, and streamline daily operations-empowering staff to focus on what truly matters: enriching the lives of residents.

"At Sinceri, we're focused on delivering a senior living model that balances operational excellence with deeply personalized experiences for our residents and their families," said Sinceri Senior Living Vice President of Resident Experience, Holly Mount. "LifeLoop is more than a technology provider-they're a strategic partner who understands our vision. Together, we're unlocking smarter, more meaningful ways to connect with residents and support our teams."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing the future of senior living-one in which data-driven insights and human connection work hand in hand. LifeLoop's engagement and AI-powered capabilities, including personalized resident onboarding and intelligent calendar management, allow Sinceri teams to tailor experiences based on individual preferences. These solutions reduce administrative burden while enabling teams to deliver high-touch, individualized care across all levels of service and acuity.

"Sinceri is a highly respected operator and a leader in elevating the senior living experience for all," said LifeLoop Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fisher. "We're proud to support their mission with enterprise-grade technology that drives meaningful business value while empowering their teams to provide truly personalized resident engagement at scale."

As Sinceri advances its growth strategy, LifeLoop will be the primary tool ensuring the delivery of operational consistency, performance, and excellence for the resident and family experience at each community. To further support Sinceri's enterprise performance goals, LifeLoop has developed an integration with ALIS , a comprehensive electronic health record (eHR) platform. The ALIS integration is now also available to all LifeLoop customers.

To learn more about LifeLoop solutions for senior living, please visit lifeloop.

About Sinceri Senior Living

Sinceri Senior Living is a premier senior living management company overseeing 76 communities across 22 states, serving more than 5,330 residents. With a full continuum of care-including independent living, assisted living, and memory care-Sinceri has built a trusted reputation for delivering personalized care and enriching experiences that meet the needs of residents and families alike. Learn more at

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded 26 years ago with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families-making senior care exceptional for everyone. LifeLoop supports over 550,000 residents and the staff of more than 4,700 senior living communities across North America. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.

Media Contact:

Natalie Jones

Director, Growth Marketing

LifeLoop

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeLoop

