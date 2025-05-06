Prescott College Selects Thesis Elements To Modernize Student Information System And Streamline Campus Operations

Flexibility, functionality, and partnership approach cited as key drivers in decision

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thesis Elements, a cloud-based Student Information System provider purpose-built for small to midsize higher education institutions, today announced that Prescott College has selected its platform to replace the college's legacy SIS and support a campus-wide modernization effort.

"Prescott College's leadership team came into the selection process with a clear vision-seeking a system that could not only support their current operations but also help them grow into the future," said Jason Duggan, CEO of Thesis Elements. "We're proud to be their partner as they build a more agile, responsive infrastructure to serve students and staff alike."

Prescott College, a small Arizona liberal arts college supporting nearly 1,000 students in their academic journeys, identified the need to transition away from Power Campus as the system approaches sunset. After a rigorous evaluation process including major vendors, Prescott selected Thesis Elements for its comprehensive functionality, intuitive user experience, and unmatched flexibility to meet the institution's evolving needs.

"From day one, the Thesis Elements team demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing institutions like ours," said Jerri Brown, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Prescott College. "We needed a solution that could support everything from financial aid to institutional research, and Elements offered the right combination of functionality, configurability, and responsive support."

Thesis Elements drives operational efficiency with an affordable, user-friendly system providing critical operations and administration functions including improving student success, enabling faster financial aid decisions and easier federal and state reporting. The cloud-native multi-tenant SaaS platform seamlessly integrates with LMS, CRM and ERP systems while leveraging Microsoft Power BI for advanced analytics and real-time data visualization, enabling institutions to receive seamless updates and make more informed decisions.

About Thesis Elements

Thesis Elements is a cloud-based Student Information System purpose-built for small to midsized institutions. Elements drives operational efficiency with an affordable, user-friendly system providing critical operations and administration functions including improving student success, enabling faster financial aid decisions and easier federal and state reporting, integrating with an institutions' campus technology ecosystem including LMS, CRM and ERP systems. With the average implementation time under 12 months, Elements streamlines operations, improves access to essential student data and increases self service tools for students all built on modern technology designed to help future-proof the institution. Backed by a dedicated user community, Elements evolves based on real-world feedback to better serve the needs of smaller institutions. Founded in 2020, Thesis Elements is a business-unit of Thesis America. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Thesis Elements

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED