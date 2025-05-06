Chemdaq And Tomoe Asia Establish Sensor Calibration Center In Southeast Asia

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDAQ, a global leader in toxic gas monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the establishment of the organization's first-ever calibration franchise in Southeast Asia in partnership with Tomoe Asia Co., Ltd. (TMAC). This marks a significant milestone in providing regional calibration services for Ethylene Oxide (EtO) sensors, enabling TMAC to more efficiently support customers in Southeast Asia via ChemDAQ's Sensor Exchange Program (SXP).

Through this partnership, ChemDAQ and TMAC are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of toxic gas monitoring for medical device sterilization as well as warehousing and supply chain logistics operations across the region. Through streamlining logistics and replicating ChemDAQ's innovative calibration process, TMAC's customers will benefit from faster service times and improved operational uptime.

"Our special partnership with TMAC led to the establishment of this new calibration center, which represents a major advancement in our commitment to global safety from overexposure to hazardous chemicals like EtO," said Alex Hilliker, Executive Vice President of ChemDAQ. "TMAC is a very forward-looking organization and understands the importance of implementing continuous monitoring for worker safety at its subsidiary and customer locations."

Dr. Richard Warburton, ChemDAQ's Chief Technology Officer, added that "By establishing a calibration franchise in Southeast Asia, we are ensuring that our cutting-edge technology is maintained to the highest standards while providing direct, regional support for our customers."

TMAC, a trusted distributor of EtO throughout Asia, is equally enthusiastic about the calibration center, which is located near Bangkok, Thailand. "We are excited to join forces with ChemDAQ to bring high-quality, local calibration services to our customers," said Mr. Yoshinori Tsuji, Managing Director of TMAC. "This innovation not only enhances convenience for businesses in the region but also reinforces our dedication to safety and efficiency when handling EtO in our customer's daily operations."

The new calibration franchise represents ChemDAQ's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This expansion into Southeast Asia underscores the company's mission to provide state-of-the-art toxic gas monitoring services to organizations worldwide.

For more information about ChemDAQ and its partnership with TMAC, visit chemdaq.

About ChemDAQ

ChemDAQ's mission is to empower customers to eliminate workplace exposure to toxic chemicals through innovative monitoring and control solutions, industry-leading partnerships, and superior safety expertise. ChemDAQ's industry-leading gas detection systems were initially deployed in US hospitals and medical device sterilization operations. The company has since expanded globally to serve more than 600 customers within the healthcare, medical device manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, and protein processing industries. To learn more about how ChemDAQ provides safer workplaces, less risk, and next-level protection, visit .

About Tomoe Asia Co., Ltd.

Tomoe Asia Co., Ltd. is an international distributor of industrial gas, high-purity gas for the electric and electronics industry, special material gas, and special chemicals, etc. To learn more about TMAC, visit: .

SOURCE ChemDAQ

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED