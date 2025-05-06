Industry-Leader Reveal Introduces Benchmarks For Out Of Home Advertising Campaign Performance

New benchmarking tools empower marketers to optimize campaigns and drive budget efficiency

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, the leading out-of-home (OOH) measurement platform, today announced the launch of a first in kind set of benchmarks designed to offer advertisers unparalleled insight into campaign performance. Leveraging over 11 years of campaign analytics expertise, Reveal will provide customers with lift benchmarks that are tied to various conversion environments and categorized by industry verticals. These benchmarks equip brands and agencies with the valuable data needed to evaluate their OOH strategies and make informed optimization and budget decisions.

Reveal customers have immediate access to benchmarks from 17 verticals across a range of conversion environments. Some examples include:



Campaigns in aggregate show a 24.80% increase in lift across all conversion options.

CPG campaigns show a 25.76% increase in lift when foot traffic is the conversion goal. Gambling campaigns show a 15.08% increase when in-app actions are the conversion goal.

While Reveal's attribution studies leverage statistical hypothesis testing to determine whether a campaign was effective, the new benchmarks will enable advertisers to compare their campaign results with those of their peers. For instance, if a quick-service restaurant (QSR) runs an OOH campaign driving app registrations and achieves a 30% lift, it can now not only show the campaign had a statistically significant effect but also compare that performance with other QSR campaigns benchmark of 23.46%.

"Every industry relies on benchmarks to put specific actions into context," said Jon Frangakis, Chief Commercial Officer at Reveal. "Having accurate and relevant benchmarks requires a robust and comprehensive dataset. With 11 years of experience and thousands of campaigns measured, Reveal is uniquely positioned to deliver trustworthy, actionable insights that guide marketers to success."

For brand marketers, these benchmarks offer context and clarity, enabling a better understanding of how their campaigns perform relative to their competitors. This fosters collaboration between brands and agencies, resulting in smarter budget allocation and more effective campaigns.

Rick Robinson, CEO of PJX, underscored the importance of these stools stating, "Brands love OOH yet they need more proof it works. Providing legit benchmarks based on a comprehensive and reliable data set is a strong step forward. While there's still work to be done in representation across marketing mix models, planning, and attribution; benchmarks like these provide the certainty, context and confidence marketers seek. There's no doubt they want to elevate OOH's role in their strategies. This will help make that happen."

The ongoing availability of benchmarks by vertical and conversion environment, tied specifically to incremental lift, marks a major advancement in OOH campaign measurement. Reveal also announced plans to roll out more granular benchmarking options later this year, further empowering marketers to refine and optimize their advertising strategies.

Reveal remains committed to advancing the capabilities of OOH advertising, creating tools that enable advertisers to achieve measurable success.

About Reveal

Since 2014, Reveal has been a trusted leader in out-of-home audience measurement. Dedicated to providing advertisers with actionable campaign insights, Reveal continues to set the benchmark for data accuracy and reliability in the out-of-home advertising space.

