Insurads And Anura Partner To Supercharge The First AI-Driven Advertising Insurance With Enhanced Fraud Detection

With this integration, advertisers gain an additional layer of protection on top of InsurAds' core Marketing Assurance Warrant (MAW) - a built-in insurance mechanism that guarantees campaigns are only delivered to real, attentive users in brand-safe, context-validated environments.

"At InsurAds, our mission is to empower advertisers with the best attention-based advertising solutions that maximize engagement and exposure," said André Parreira, Co-Founder & CEO at InsurAds. "Partnering with Anura allows us to offer a powerful solution to combat ad fraud, ensuring even more that our clients' campaigns reach authentic audiences and achieve optimal performance, towards our mantra Zero Waste and 100% Efficiency."

Key Benefits of the Integration:



Optional Feature: Anura's fraud detection is offered as a new optional feature, giving clients the ability to tailor their campaign strategies according to their specific objectives.

Seamless Implementation: Anura's technology integrates effortlessly into the InsurAds platform, providing real-time monitoring and alerts to address fraudulent activity quickly and minimize wasted ad spend. Enhanced Campaign Performance : Using Anura's signals, InsurAds can now block fraud at the source – before the ad request is delivered, or automatically detect fraud post-delivery and trigger make-good credits in real time, without any cost or operational burden on the publisher.

Built for Transparency, Accuracy, and Control

Anura's technology brings unmatched fraud protection to the InsurAds ecosystem. Advertisers struggle with wasted ad spend due to fraudulent impressions – Anura's real-time SIVT detection can further mitigate and block bots and fake traffic, ensuring only genuine users see ads.

"At Anura, we've always believed that trust and performance go hand in hand. This partnership with InsurAds brings together two technologies designed to make every advertising dollar work harder and smarter," said Rich Kahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Anura. "By integrating our fraud solution into their platform, advertisers will automatically see improved audience quality – maximizing every dollar spent and increasing return on ad spend (ROAS)."

Joint Mission: Real Engagement, Real Protection

Together, InsurAds and Anura are redefining digital advertising by merging the first AI-powered digital advertising insurance with industry-leading fraud prevention. This collaboration ensures brands reach real users with real engagement, maximizing the impact of every ad dollar spent. As the industry evolves, this partnership empowers advertisers to scale with confidence.

About Anura

Anura is the most accurate ad fraud detection solution, built to eliminate fraudulent traffic without blocking legitimate visitors. With nearly two decades of data intelligence, Anura guarantees 99.999% accuracy when identifying fraudulent visitors using the Script integration, backed by detailed analytics for complete transparency.

About InsurAds

InsurAds is revolutionizing the Attention Economy with the first Time and Attention Management Platform (TAMP) monetizing every second of audience attention in real time, and the Marketing Assurance Warrant (MAW), the first insurance for digital advertising, securing campaign performance outcomes in real time.

