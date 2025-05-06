Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of The Q1 2025
Webinar is available at followings links:
- Estonian webinar
- English webinar
The webinar presentation is enclosed and also available at Infortar investor web .
Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,296 people.
Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: ...
Attachment
-
1. kvartal 2025 presentatsioon ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment