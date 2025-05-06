MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja plcStock exchange release6 May, 2025 at 3.00 pm

Transfer of Lassila & Tikanoja's own shares

Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc on 27 March 2025, Lassila & Tikanoja plc has transferred 14,392 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of remuneration of the Board. The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 9,42 which is the volume weighted average quotation of the share on 2 May 2025. After the transfer on 5 May 2025, the company holds a total of 587,150 shares.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

