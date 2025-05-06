Mother Of 14-Year-Old Lost To Asthma Calls For Greater Awareness On World Asthma Day

Amber Marie McCollom, 14 year old who lost her life because of asthma

Asthma Canada logo

Jeffrey Beach | President & CEO of Asthma Canada

Why Are 300 Families in Canada Losing a Loved One to Asthma Every Year?

TORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On World Asthma Day, Asthma Canada is calling for urgent awareness around asthma control and the dangers of uncontrolled asthma.In Canada, 4.6 million people are living with asthma, yet alarmingly research reveals that only one in two have their condition under control. Uncontrolled asthma can lead to severe illness, hospitalizations, and, tragically, for 300 families living with asthma, even death.Amber Marie McCollum from Windsor, Ontario, was just 14 years old when she lost her life to an asthma attack in June 2024.“Amber was full of life, energy, and love. She had dreams, and she had a future. But one asthma attack took everything away,” said her mother, Kimberly Couvillon.“No parent should ever have to go through what we did. People need to take asthma seriously. If more people understood the warning signs of uncontrolled asthma, lives could be saved.”Newly released figures from Asthma Canada's National Survey: A Snapshot of Asthma in Canada of over 1,400 respondents, paint a stark picture of what it's like to live with asthma in Canada:.The cost of asthma care is a significant barrier in parts of Canada: Nearly half of respondents (46%) said they have occasionally skipped or neglected their asthma management due to the high cost of medications or devices..Asthma takes a toll on mental health: 92% reported stress related to their asthma, 64% felt isolated, stigmatized, or lonely because of the condition, and one in two said they felt embarrassed using their inhaler in public..Uncontrolled asthma is widespread and taking a serious toll on daily life: 81% of respondents said their asthma has affected their ability to perform at work, school, or home. Nearly nine in 10 (89%) experienced shortness of breath, 78% reported disrupted sleep, and 46% missed work or school due to asthma-related issues..People with uncontrolled asthma are at risk: 72% of respondents reported using their reliever inhaler two or more times per week - a clear warning sign of uncontrolled asthma, based on international Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) guidelines. Overreliance on a reliever inhaler increases the risk of severe asthma attacks and long-term health complications. Alarmingly, one in five (23%) said they used their reliever inhaler three or more times per day.To address this crisis, Asthma Canada is launching the A.C.T. on Asthma campaign, urging people with asthma in Canada to take three crucial steps toward better asthma management:.A - Assess your asthma management using our new Asthma Self-Check..C - Claim your FREE Asthma Control Pack at asthma ..T - Talk to your doctor about managing your asthma effectively.“Our A.C.T. on Asthma campaign is designed to help the 4.6 million people in Canada living with asthma recognize the warning signs of uncontrolled asthma and take action to improve their health,” said Jeffrey Beach, President and CEO of Asthma Canada.“No one should have to lose a loved one to a preventable asthma attack. We urge everyone with asthma to check their control and take the steps necessary to stay safe.”To learn more about Asthma Canada's A.C.T. on Asthma campaign, visit asthma/a-c-t-on-asthma.About Asthma Canada:Asthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for Canadians living with asthma. Our mission is to help people living with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy, and research. For more information, please visit Asthma.About Asthma in Canada:.Over 4.6 million people are living with asthma in Canada- Including over 900,000 children under 19 and over 800,000 adults over 65.As many as 465,000 people living with asthma in Canada have severe asthma-Including over 45,000 children under 19.Asthma is Canada's third most chronic disease.Over 300 families lose a loved one to asthma each year.$4.2 billion is the expected cost of asthma to the Canadian economy by 2030 annually.317 people are diagnosed with asthma every day in Canada.80,000 visits are made to the emergency room each year because of asthma attacks.Some Canadians are hit harder by asthma; it is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities than the general population in Canada.About Asthma:Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that causes symptoms like shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing and wheezing. Asthma causes inflammation and narrowing of the bronchial tubes, which leads to limited airflow and difficulty breathing. There is currently no cure for asthma, but with proper treatment, it can be managed.About World Asthma Day:World Asthma Day (WAD) is organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a World Health Organization collaborative organization founded in 1993. WAD is held each May to raise awareness of Asthma worldwide.About Asthma Canada's National Survey: A Snapshot of Asthma in CanadaAsthma Canada's National Survey: A Snapshot of Asthma in Canada, which was completed by over 1,400 people living with or caring for someone with asthma, offers a firsthand look at how asthma affects people living in Canada with asthma. The survey reveals key challenges in asthma management, access to care, and awareness of what it means to have the condition under control.

Pauric Keegan

Asthma Canada

+1 416-787-4050

email us here

Amber's Story | Asthma Canada

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.