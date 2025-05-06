Boulder Care Reaches Agreement With Cone Health To Expand Access To Telehealth Addiction Treatment In North Carolina

The collaboration will connect more North Carolinians with Boulder's compassionate and evidence-based recovery support services.

- Stephanie Strong, CEO and Founder of Boulder CareGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boulder Care, a leading provider of telehealth-based addiction treatment, is proud to announce a new agreement with Cone Health to expand access to critical care for individuals living with opioid and alcohol use disorders in North Carolina. The collaboration will bring Boulder's telehealth model of care-grounded in respect, compassion, and long-term support-to individuals in Greensboro and beyond, ensuring that people living with substance use disorders have access to the care they need, when they need it.Stephanie Strong, founder and CEO of Boulder Care and native North Carolinian, commented on the news,“Boulder's low-barrier care model helps patients access immediate help for their addiction, and remain in treatment long-term without taking time away from their work or families. It's a privilege to partner with Cone Health to extend high-quality healthcare to our communities: ensuring care continuity, quality, and flexibility for patients to access care anywhere they are.”The new agreement will allow Cone Health's Behavioral Health Services to refer individuals to Boulder Care, which offers a comprehensive suite of services, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and evidence-based recovery support services. With Boulder's telehealth capabilities, patients can access these services from the comfort and privacy of their own homes, using smartphones, tablets, or computers.“When a person struggling with addiction makes the decision to get help, we want to provide that help as soon as possible,” says Dave Jenkins, the executive director of Cone Health Behavioral Health Services,“Having treatment available through telehealth makes it even easier to provide the care and support we want to provide our patients.”The collaboration will focus on individuals aged 18 and older living with opioid use disorder (OUD) or alcohol use disorder (AUD) who are seeking telehealth addiction treatment. Patients will receive customized care plans tailored to their specific recovery goals, with a focus on long-term wellness and harm reduction.Boulder's commitment to evidence-based, longitudinal treatment aims to reduce the risk of overdose and other adverse health outcomes associated with substance use. The collaboration also emphasizes the importance of addressing social determinants of health and working closely with community organizations to ensure a holistic approach to addiction recovery.If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about Boulder's treatment options, please download the Boulder Care app on your mobile phone or visit to enroll. You can also enroll by telephone at 866-901-4860. Boulder accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and most insurance plans.About Boulder CareBoulder is a leader in high-quality addiction medicine, providing evidence-based treatment for opioid and alcohol use over telehealth. Dedicated care teams collaborate to provide low-barrier access to medication-based treatment and emphasize long-term support as patients work toward unique recovery goals. Boulder partners with health plans and community organizations to offer affordable treatment to patients across the U.S. Learn more about Boulder's mission to improve the lives of people with substance use disorders at or contact us at ....

Katie ONeill

Boulder Care

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.