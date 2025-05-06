'Vinnie-Isms: The Story Of The Cop Comedian' Is Available Now On Demand On Amazon Prime Video

Vinnie-isms: The Story of the Cop Comedian

From Lightning Digital Entertainment, a new Documentary Film Produced and Directed by Jason Harney, featuring the Stand Up Comedy of Vinnie Montez.

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lightning Digital Entertainment is proud to announce our new documentary film“Vinnie-isms: The Story of the Cop Comedian” has been Officially Released on Amazon Prime Video.Produced and Directed by Jason Harney, the winner of the 2024 Top Indie Film Awards Best Documentary Feature follows Vinnie Montez, along with a cast of fellow Comedians, Cops, Mentors, and Family, bringing the audience on a hilarious journey through his life, Police work, and the inspirations for his most famous on stage comedy bits.A member of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office since 1998, Vinnie began to suffer the effects of cumulative trauma from the job mid way through his career. He knew his Mental Health needed to be addressed, and in 2007 Comedy became his outlet.Today, Vinnie is one of the top comedic acts in the country, lighting up the stage with a unique blend of his Mexican Heritage, Love of Food, and the various oddities that come with being a Law Enforcement Officer. His story is Heartfelt, Inspiring, and always Entertaining.For more information on the film, please visit:Or contact Jason Harney directly.

Jason Harney

Lightning Digital Entertainment

+1 702-506-3138

Vinnie-isms: The Story of the Cop Comedian Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

