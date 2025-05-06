New Book, 'Right-Brain Justified,' Puts Human Element At Center Of Workplace Management

"Right-Brain Justified: Scaling Cultures Through Unmistakable Leaders," by Michael D. Novakoski and Robert D. Dwortz is now available.

CHALESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the new book Right-Brain Justified: Scaling Cultures Through Unmistakable Leaders , authors Michael D. Novakoski and Robert D. Dwortz explore how emotional intelligence, vulnerability, and a focus on the whole person can transform workplace culture and drive tangible business results.“It's time to reclaim the human element in the workplace,” Novakoski and Dwortz write.“In a world obsessed with metrics, KPIs, and automation, we've often forgotten the most powerful asset of any organization: its people.”Right-Brain Justified, published by Advantage Books and now available, examines the brain science of our left and right brains. Although the authors point out that there is no perfect division between the two sides, the right brain is generally considered to be the creative side, where imagination, intuition, artistic abilities, and emotional intelligence lie. The left brain tends to be thought of as our more scientific side-the numbers and dollars and cents side.“As leaders, we were certain of one thing: you cannot manage people effectively using only left-brain thinking,” the authors write.As they offer guidance to leaders, Novakoski and Dwortz draw from neuroscience along with their own experiences. That includes their work helping to build confident managers and improved teams through the training company they co-founded, Become Unmistakable.The book provides leaders with practical tools and exercises for developing self-awareness, empathy, and relational skills. It also gives them strategies for creating a culture of belonging, purpose, and personal growth for employees.Novakoski and Dwortz say that the“my way or the highway” management model no longer serves the modern workforce.Instead, they write, what is needed is“a servant-leadership model that prioritizes the well-being and development of employees, leads with empathy, understands the needs and aspirations of the organization's people, and empowers people to reach their full potential.”About the AuthorsMichael D. Novakoski and Robert D. Dwortz are cofounders of Become Unmistakable, a software platform and training company designed to build confident managers and unmistakable teams. Novakoski is also the president and CEO of EV Construction and EV Group. He has more than three decades of construction industry experience and has held the title of Michigan Contractor of the Year multiple times. Dwortz is a former bank CEO. Combining his extensive banking and leadership experience with brain science research, he developed the uMapTM platform and BU training programs that have transformed companies through right-brain-justified leadership. He specializes in helping leaders create sustainable cultural change by upskilling managers in their organizations at scale.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

