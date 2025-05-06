Healthy Horizons Ranks No. 1,698 On The 2024 Inc. 5000

Healthy Horizons Inc 5000 2024 Rankings

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 306 Percent, Healthy Horizons Recognized Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Businesses for Second Time

- Sheila Janakos, Healthy Horizons CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. named Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Programs No. 1,698 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“This repeat recognition on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and the growing demand for comprehensive lactation support in the workplace ,” said Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, CEO of Healthy Horizons.“We've not only expanded our reach but also deepened our impact, ensuring that more working parents have the resources they need to succeed both professionally and personally.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“Our growth reflects not only market demand, but underscores our position as a leader in providing essential resources and solutions for working families across the country.” added Cassi Janakos, MS, COO of Healthy Horizons.“We're proud to be at the forefront of this movement, providing innovative solutions that support working parents and foster supportive workplaces across North America. We are especially proud that we have been able to achieve this growth while maintaining our strong commitment to quality and customer service.”MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .About Healthy HorizonsBased in the San Francisco Bay Area, Healthy Horizons is a pioneer in supporting companies to develop new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The company serves an extensive client base, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Healthy Horizons supports workplaces across 130 North American cities.A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for her significant impact on the health of infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons to learn more about Healthy Horizons' commitment to innovation, education, and social good.

