IPL 2025: Kolkata Hosts Out Of Contention Chennai To Stay Alive In Playoffs

Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) When Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, the stakes will be vastly different for the two teams - but the spotlight will shine squarely on one man: Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While CSK are out of playoff contention, this could be Dhoni's final appearance at a venue where his cricketing journey took significant shape, and emotions are expected to run high as Eden Gardens gets drenched in yellow, possibly for the last time.

For KKR, this is a must-win clash. With 11 points from as many matches, they need to win all their remaining games - including tough away encounters against SRH and RCB - to get to 17 points and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Their thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the previous game has injected some momentum, thanks largely to Andre Russell's blazing return to form. With Venkatesh Iyer under scrutiny after a big-money auction price, KKR will hope he can rise to the occasion on a surface likely to favour spinners.

The Eden Gardens pitch, on the drier side this season, has rewarded both spin and pace-on-older-ball strategies. Expect Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin to play key roles for CSK as they aim to dent KKR's playoff hopes while playing for pride.

Dhoni, who shouldered responsibility for CSK's narrow two-run defeat to RCB in the last match, might not be the force of old, but his presence continues to galvanise fans. The 43-year-old could be playing his final match at Eden, a venue where he notched his maiden first-class century and two of his six Test tons.

While CSK have endured a forgettable season, one bright spark has been 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre. A last-minute replacement for injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, the teenager has made heads turn with a fearless 94 against RCB and an earlier cameo versus Mumbai Indians. Alongside players like Shivam Dube and Sam Curran, Mhatre represents CSK's transitional future.

The clash, thus, is more than a playoff push or a dead rubber - it's a possible swansong for a legend, a must-win battle for the home side, and a moment that might just etch itself into Eden Gardens folklore.

Pitch & Weather Report: Expect a dry surface offering turn and grip, favouring spinners and slower bowlers. There's a 55% chance of rain, which could lead to interruptions or even DLS intervention. Temperatures are set to range between 36°C and 27°C, adding to the players' challenge under the lights.

When: May 7, Wednesday with toss set at 7:00 PM IST

Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where to watch: Live broadcast on Star Sports Network. Live Telecast On JioHotstar

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c, wk), Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, C Andre Siddarth, Urvil Patel.

Teams (from): Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Chetan Sakariya.