Factor Bioscience To Present Non-Viral Gene Editing And Cell Engineering Innovations At The ASGCT Annual Meeting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to present the latest data from our allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy programs, as well as recent advances in our nucleic acid delivery and cell differentiation platforms at ASGCT 2025," said Dr. Matt Angel, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Factor. "The data that we will be showcasing next week include non-viral transgene insertion for next-generation allogeneic CAR-T and other cell and gene therapy applications. These results represent major milestones in our mission to promote health and improve lives using breakthrough cell engineering technologies."

"The data include non-viral transgene insertion for next-generation allogeneic CAR-T."

Post thi

Dr. Kyle Garland, Director of Translational Science at Factor, commented, "This past year, we have made substantial progress advancing our pipeline programs by strategically applying and optimizing the technologies that Factor has developed over the past fourteen years. Accordingly, we are eager to communicate our latest results at the ASGCT Annual Meeting."

Details of the presentations are below:

"UltraSlice Gene-Editing mRNA Enables Efficient Transgene Insertion into TRAC Locus in Primary Human T Cells (1757)" -to be presented by Ian Hay on May 15 from 5:30-7:00 pm, in the "Immunology: G2 – CAR/TCR in T/NK and other immune cell types for Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases" Poster Session."Incorporation of 5-methoxyuridine Enables Efficient Targeted Transgene Insertion in iPSCs and T Cells (1173)" -to be presented by Cassandra Ng on May 14 from 5:30-7:00 pm, in the "Nonviral Delivery: E2 - Physical delivery methods and DNA/RNA drug development" Poster Session."A Novel Polyvalent Ionizable Lipid Library for Nebulized Delivery of mRNA to Lung Cells (682)" -to be presented by Joseph Pisano on May 13 from 6:00-7:30 pm, in the "Nonviral Delivery: E1 - Lipid nanoparticles" Poster Session."Neural Induction of Gene-Edited mRNA-Reprogrammed iPSCs Yields Highly Proliferative Neural Stem and Progenitor Cells That Display Persistent Transgene Expression (1266)" -to be presented by Claire Aibel on May 14 from 5:30-7:00 pm, in the "Cell Therapy: H1 – Cell Therapies with or without Ex-Vivo Genetic Manipulation" Poster Session.

For more information about the American Society of Genetic & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, visit href="" rel="nofollow" asgc .

About Factor Bioscience

Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on using its patented gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Factor Bioscience is privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Factor Bioscience