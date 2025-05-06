Bloomberg Expands IBVAL Front Office Pricing To Cover Emerging Market Bonds

IBVAL extends pricing coverage for customers trading liquid securities around the globe and around the clock

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced its innovative AI-powered pricing solution, Intraday BVAL (IBVAL) Front Office, now covers emerging market bonds, delivering greater pricing transparency to some of the most liquid international bond markets. As part of this expansion, Bloomberg is also extending IBVAL pricing coverage to 22 hours a day, five days a week for the most actively traded securities.

The addition of emerging market bonds equips traders on both the buy-side and sell-side with the ability to integrate automated pricing into their trading workflows across new markets and execute trades with higher confidence for improved outcomes.

IBVAL now delivers near real-time pricing across more than 95% of traded emerging market USD bonds–inclusive of both Corporate Bonds and Sovereign Bonds–in addition to Emerging Market EUR/GBP Corporate Bonds. This expands the IBVAL coverage universe by ~6,000 bonds including issuers from 98 countries in the LatAm, EMEA, and APAC regions. Specific countries include Mexico, Brazil, Chile, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, China, South Korea, Indonesia and more.

"As global traders evaluate opportunities to unlock alpha and improve execution in international fixed income markets, there is increasing demand for more real-time pricing insights to add greater transparency to their trading workflows," said Eric Isenberg, Head of Enterprise Data Pricing at Bloomberg. "These expansions bring IBVAL's high-quality, AI-driven pricing insights to some of the most liquid international bond markets, giving both buy side and sell side traders across time zones more confidence in their trading decisions and execution outcomes."

Emerging market bonds marks the latest expansion of IBVAL, which launched in 2023 pricing USD credit securities and expanded to cover all EUR and GBP investment grade and high yield credit bonds the following year. Using a machine learning model designed for the intricacies of consuming billions of ticks of market data, IBVAL delivers high-quality pricing as fast as every 15 seconds across the liquidity spectrum.

IBVAL is available on the Bloomberg Terminal by loading a security then selecting IBVL PCS as the preferred pricing source. IBVAL is also available via Bloomberg's real-time market data feed, B-PIPE, so clients can readily integrate intraday pricing data across their enterprise. To learn more, click here or visit {IBVL <GO>}.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg/company or request a demo .

SOURCE Bloomberg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED