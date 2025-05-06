Peergame Introduces Seamless Crypto Transactions With Walletconnect Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PeerGame is a web3 casino built on blockchain principles - transparent, open and seamless.

May 06, 2025 - Leading cryptocurrency gaming company PeerGame has announced the launch of its new cashier system - its platform will now be integrated with WalletConnect for seamless, secure, and fast crypto transactions.







The investment in this integration removes intermediaries, offering players a more efficient and user-controlled payment process, with direct wallet deposits and withdrawals for quicker transactions, and further bolstering PeerGame's security and privacy offerings.

WalletConnect is a feature that enables players to connect their wallets to the platform seamlessly, enabling crypto transactions without centralised payment solutions. This enhances security and privacy, as transactions are made directly from users' wallets, reducing the risks of third-party custodians and increasing transparency through blockchain's trustless principles.

This innovative partnership highlights PeerGame's commitment to decentralised payments, providing players with greater control over their funds and enabling instant, secure transactions. By integrating WalletConnect, PeerGame delivers a future-focused solution, ensuring a more efficient and user-friendly payment experience in the Web3 gaming sector.

Margie Dobrowolski, Project Lead at PeerGame, commented:

"This new integration with WalletConnect offers our players a unique advantage, allowing them to perform seamless crypto transactions directly from their wallets. While other platforms may offer similar features, PeerGame's integration is a true innovation in the Web3 gaming space, enhancing the overall gaming experience and setting us apart as pioneers in the industry."

