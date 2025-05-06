Autoimmune Arthritis May Go Undiagnosed Despite Normal Blood Tests, Says American Board-Certified Rheumatologist

- Dr. Bassel DarwishDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A growing number of patients experiencing persistent joint pain and inflammation may be living with undiagnosed autoimmune arthritis , even when standard blood tests return normal results. Dr. Bassel Darwish, a Consultant Rheumatologist certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Rheumatology, is raising awareness about this underrecognized medical challenge.“Many patients are told everything is normal, yet they continue to suffer,” said Dr. Darwish.“Some only reach us after irreversible joint damage has occurred.”According to Dr. Darwish, approximately 10% or more of autoimmune arthritis cases may not be detectable through standard laboratory tests.“This type of arthritis can even impact major organs such as the kidneys, lungs, or liver,” he explained.“The absence of clear lab markers can mislead both patients and physicians.”Dr. Darwish highlights the importance of clinical expertise in such cases. Subtle signs in patient history, physical exams, and sometimes imaging studies may point to an autoimmune diagnosis even when blood tests do not. He also notes that misinterpretation of lab or imaging results may further delay treatment.Dr. Darwish, emphasizes the need for early detection and specialist consultation to improve outcomes and reduce the risk of permanent joint damage.About Dr. Bassel DarwishDr. Basit Darwish is a Consultant Rheumatologist based in Dubai, UAE. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Rheumatology and is known for his expertise in autoimmune diseases and inflammatory joint conditions.

Marie Antonette Paitan

Health Call Clinic

+971 50 253 1139

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.