Yes Bank Says Stake Sale Talks With Japan's SMBC At Early Stage

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said that discussions for a stake sale with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) are currently at a "preliminary stage".

"Such discussions are preliminary and do not warrant a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, at this stage," Yes Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The Mumbai-headquartered private sector bank also said that it routinely explores opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

The Yes Bank statement came in response to media reports that it talks to sell a significant stake to SMBC had reached an advanced stage, after months of negotiations.

The move is expected to trigger an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in Yes Bank in accordance with SEBI guidelines.

The share price of Yes Bank jumped by over 8 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday following reports that the stake sale was poised to come through. Much of the gains were, however, wiped out later in the day with the stock price settling 1.5 per cent higher.

Public sector major SBI, which holds a 23.97 per cent stake in Yes Bank, is reported to be interested in selling a 20 per cent share to SMBC.

SBI was part of the consortium of banks that had brought a stake to bail out Yes Bank in 2020, when it was on the verge of collapse. The move was initiated by the RBI which had taken control of Yes Bank following a liquidity crisis in the wake of a financial scam involving the promoter.

Other banks such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank are also expected to sell some of their shares to SMBC as part of the exit from Yes Bank which has now been revived.

Yes Bank reported a 63.3 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 738.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2025. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the bank had posted a net profit of Rs 451.9 crore.