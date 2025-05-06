403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin reacts to allegations of Chinese involvement in Ukraine war
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has rejected Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s assertion that China is participating in the Ukraine conflict, calling the allegation baseless. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded Thursday to a video released by Zelensky that allegedly shows a captured Chinese national fighting for Russia, stating, “That’s not true. China has always maintained a very balanced position.”
Peskov emphasized that Beijing remains a neutral party and a strategic ally of Moscow. Zelensky claimed that two Chinese nationals are currently in Ukrainian custody and suggested that more may be serving with Russian forces. He called on the U.S. and EU to respond to what he described as growing Chinese involvement.
Beijing firmly denied the accusations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian labeled the claims “groundless,” reaffirming that China advises its citizens not to take part in foreign military conflicts and maintains a clear and neutral stance on the Ukraine crisis.
Criticism also came from within Ukraine. Opposition MP Aleksandr Dubinsky, who is facing treason charges, questioned the authenticity of the video Zelensky shared. He posted evidence suggesting the footage was originally titled “Korean_Soldier_2.mp4,” raising concerns about potential manipulation or mislabeling.
Ukraine has previously accused Iran and North Korea of aiding Russia militarily, but those claims have often lacked public evidence. Similarly, U.S. officials have alleged that Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia, a claim that remains unverified.
Peskov emphasized that Beijing remains a neutral party and a strategic ally of Moscow. Zelensky claimed that two Chinese nationals are currently in Ukrainian custody and suggested that more may be serving with Russian forces. He called on the U.S. and EU to respond to what he described as growing Chinese involvement.
Beijing firmly denied the accusations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian labeled the claims “groundless,” reaffirming that China advises its citizens not to take part in foreign military conflicts and maintains a clear and neutral stance on the Ukraine crisis.
Criticism also came from within Ukraine. Opposition MP Aleksandr Dubinsky, who is facing treason charges, questioned the authenticity of the video Zelensky shared. He posted evidence suggesting the footage was originally titled “Korean_Soldier_2.mp4,” raising concerns about potential manipulation or mislabeling.
Ukraine has previously accused Iran and North Korea of aiding Russia militarily, but those claims have often lacked public evidence. Similarly, U.S. officials have alleged that Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia, a claim that remains unverified.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment