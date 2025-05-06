403
Russia expresses gratitude for UAE over mediating inmate exchange with US
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has officially confirmed the latest prisoner exchange with the United States, which was carried out in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. The agency expressed gratitude to the UAE for its role in facilitating the swap.
The exchange, first reported by The Wall Street Journal via CIA Director John Ratcliffe, involved the release of dual U.S.-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina by Russia. Karelina, a professional ballerina, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison on treason charges for donating to a charity that supports Ukraine's military. In return, the U.S. released Arthur Petrov, a dual German-Russian citizen who had been arrested in Cyprus in 2023 and later extradited to the U.S. on charges related to the illegal export of sensitive microelectronics. Petrov faced up to 20 years in prison for allegedly violating U.S. export controls.
The FSB noted that Karelina was officially pardoned under a presidential decree this month before the exchange took place. The agency also emphasized the importance of the UAE’s assistance in executing the deal, thanking its leadership for their support.
This prisoner swap comes amid broader efforts by the Trump administration and the Kremlin to rebuild diplomatic relations and address ongoing tensions, including those related to the Ukraine conflict.
