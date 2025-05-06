EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 1St QUARTER 2025

SÃO PAULO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ ; B3: EMBR3) RELEASES ITS FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS



2025 Guidance reiterated: Commercial Aviation deliveries between 77 and 85 aircraft, and Executive Aviation deliveries between 145 and 155 aircraft. Total company revenues in the US$7.0 to US$7.5 billion range, adjusted EBIT margin between +7.5% and +8.3% , and adjusted free cash flow of US$200 million or higher for the year. The company highlights Q1 results were not impacted by U.S. tariffs.

Revenues totaled US$1,103 million in 1Q25 – the best first quarter since 2016 – and +23% year over year (yoy). Highlight for Defense & Security revenues +72% yoy growth.

Adjusted EBIT reached US$62.0 million with a + 5.6% margin in 1Q25 (+0.8% in 1Q24).

Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve was US$(385.8) million during the quarter in preparation for a higher number of aircraft deliveries in the coming quarters.

The company approved the payment of R$51.4 million in dividends (R$0.07 per share) related to 2024.

Embraer issued a US$650 million 10-year bond at 158bp over U.S. Treasury in 1Q25, and purchased US$522 million in 2027 bonds (fully retired) and US$150 million in 2028 bonds.

The company extended its debt duration to 6.3 years (3.8 years in 4Q) after the most recent liability management step, and ended the quarter with a 0.5x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, down from 1.8x yoy.

Embraer delivered 30 jets in 1Q25, of which 7 were commercial jets (3 E2s and 4 E1s) and 23 were executive jets (14 light and 9 medium); +20% versus the 25 aircraft delivered yoy.

Firm order backlog of US$26.4 billion in 1Q25 – surpassed the all-time historical high set in the previous quarter. For more information please see 1Q25 Backlog and Deliveries release. To access the spreadsheet containing the data available in our Investor Relations website click here .

For additional information, please check the full document on our website com

Investor Relations

Guilherme Paiva, Patrícia Mc Knight, Viviane Pinheiro, Eliane Fanis, Marilia Saback and Rodrigo Diniz.

(+55 12)3927-6017

[email protected]



CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q25 results on:

Tuesday May 06, 2025

ENGLISH : 8:00 AM (NY Time) / 9:00 AM (SP Time).

Translation to Portuguese.



To access the webcast click here.

Zoom webinar: 848 4607 1530

Or alternatively to participate by phone call:

U.S.: +1(929)205-6099, +1(253)205-0468

Brazil: +55(11)4632-2237, +55(11)4680-6788

We recommend you join 15 minutes in advance.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED