TINA.Org Finds U-Haul Using Bait-And-Switch Pricing Scheme

MADISON, CONN., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U-Haul is engaged in a bait-and-switch pricing scheme with its $19.95 truck rental ads, according to an investigation by consumer advocacy organization truthinadvertising.org The ad watchdog has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as well as consumer protection officials in 20 states and the District of Columbia, urging regulators to take enforcement action.

investigation found that the moving company lures consumers in with ads for $19.95 truck rentals , the same price it has promoted for more than twenty years. But during the reservation and rental process, consumers are hit with undisclosed mandatory and optional fees inflating the final cost to well above this artificially low advertised price. Mandatory costs include an environmental fee and a vehicle cost recovery fee, while other charges such as“administrative” fees for tolls and moving truck insurance, which credit cards and personal auto policies typically don't cover, can significantly add to the total.

“Despite '$19.95' being plastered all over its vehicles, there is not a single consumer in the entire country who will pay this price for a U-Haul truck rental,” said Executive Director Bonnie Patten.“This outrageous bait-and-switch scheme needs to stop.”

Barely, if at all, visible to the passerby, fine print on U-Haul vehicle ads state that the $19.95 price applies only to“in-town” moves and does not include“mileage/fees.” But according to even an“in-town” truck rental with little driving can easily cost several times the advertised price.

As part of its investigation, reviewed thousands of consumer complaints regarding U-Haul's business practices. In addition to the fees mentioned above, consumers have complained about being surprised with charges for after-hours service fees, extra mileage fees, cleaning fees and late fees, among other unexpected costs that were tacked onto their final bills.

Read more about investigation into U-Haul's deceptive pricing .

