Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Updates On Clinical Progress
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|3,725
|$
|4,917
|General and administrative
|3,549
|3,813
|Total operating expenses
|7,274
|8,730
|Loss from operations
|(7,274
|)
|(8,730
|)
|Total other income
|410
|738
|Net loss
|(6,864
|)
|(7,992
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|(6,864
|)
|(7,992
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|25,192,363
|25,049,111
|Selected Condensed Balance Sheet Data
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,877
|$
|9,994
|Marketable securities
|24,454
|31,341
|Total assets
|38,273
|45,361
|Total liabilities
|6,286
|6,975
|Total stockholders' equity
|31,987
|38,386
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as“believe”,“designed to,”“expect”,“may”,“plan”,“potential”,“will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development and potential therapeutic benefits of Sensei's product candidates, the timing of Sensei's Phase 1/2 clinical trial of solnerstotug, including reporting of data therefrom, and its belief that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations into the second quarter of 2026. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as the risk that any one or more of Sensei's product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized; the risk of delay or cessation of any planned clinical trials of Sensei's product candidates; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical studies and clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Sensei's product candidates; the risk that Sensei's product candidates or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that Sensei anticipates; risks associated with Sensei's dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, including sole source suppliers, over which Sensei may not always have full control; risks regarding the accuracy of Sensei's estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Sensei's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 6, 2025 and Sensei's other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Sensei as of the date of this release, and Sensei assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Contact:
Michael Biega
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Sensei Biotherapeutics
...
Media Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
...
