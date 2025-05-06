Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amerigo Announces Results Of AGM


2025-05-06 07:31:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) (“Amerigo” or the“Company”) announces the results of voting at its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“AGM”) held on May 5, 2025.

A total of 68,548,449 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 41.70% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes by
Proxy For 		Votes by
Proxy
Withheld 		Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For 		Percentage of Votes by Proxy
Withheld
Klaus Zeitler 59,443,188 1,663,799 97.28% 2.72%
Robert Gayton 60,549,547 557,440 99.09% 0.91%
Alberto Salas 60,538,121 568,866 99.07% 0.93%
George Ireland 59,791,888 1,315,099 97.85% 2.15%
Aurora Davidson 60,602,932 504,055 99.18% 0.82%
Margot Naudie 59,905,753 1,201,234 98.03% 1.97%


Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: ; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell
President and CEO Investor Relations
(604) 697 6207 (416) 842-9003
...
...

