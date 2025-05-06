Amerigo Announces Results Of AGM
|Name
| Votes by
Proxy For
| Votes by
Proxy
Withheld
| Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For
| Percentage of Votes by Proxy
Withheld
|Klaus Zeitler
|59,443,188
|1,663,799
|97.28%
|2.72%
|Robert Gayton
|60,549,547
|557,440
|99.09%
|0.91%
|Alberto Salas
|60,538,121
|568,866
|99.07%
|0.93%
|George Ireland
|59,791,888
|1,315,099
|97.85%
|2.15%
|Aurora Davidson
|60,602,932
|504,055
|99.18%
|0.82%
|Margot Naudie
|59,905,753
|1,201,234
|98.03%
|1.97%
Detailed voting results for the 2025 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at
About Amerigo
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world's largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: ; Listing: ARG:TSX.
For further information, please contact:
|Aurora Davidson
|Graham Farrell
|President and CEO
|Investor Relations
|(604) 697 6207
|(416) 842-9003
| ...
| ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment