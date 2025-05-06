Mobell Communications Limited Wins Prestigious King's Award For International Trade

Mobell's team at their offices in Hednesford, Staffordshire

Hednesford-based telecoms company recognised for global success and social impact

Hednesford-based telecoms company recognised for global success and social impact

HEDNESFORD, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 -- Mobell Communications Limited, a pioneering telecoms provider based in Hednesford, Staffordshire, has been honoured with the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade 2025 - the UK's highest official accolade for business success. This national recognition reflects Mobell's outstanding growth in overseas markets, its commitment to technological excellence, and its remarkable contribution to global good.Founded in 1990, Mobell Communications has long been at the forefront of international telecoms innovation. The company specialises in providing mobile phone and data solutions to travellers, businesses, and expatriates in Japan - enabling seamless, cost-effective connectivity. Over three decades, it has established itself as a trusted name in the telecoms space, delivering cutting-edge services with a uniquely personal touch.With offices in both the UK and Japan, Mobell is known for delivering reliable, user-friendly solutions that help customers stay connected and manage daily life in Japan with ease. Mobal , the company's telecoms service, provides SIM, eSIM and pocket WiFi solutions for tourists and foreign residents in Japan, and are trusted by thousands to provide access to a reliable Japanese phone number. MobalPay , the company's payment card service, provides a convenient and secure way for international residents in Japan to handle transactions, often bridging a gap in financial accessibility for newcomers navigating a new country. Hanacell , Mobell's Japanese-language telecoms service, provides Japanese nationals with connectivity solutions when overseas and when returning to Japan.What sets Mobell apart isn't just its commercial success, but where - and why - it does what it does. The company operates from a repurposed coal mining Winding House on the edge of Cannock Chase, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This distinctive headquarters reflects Mobell's commitment to both heritage and forward-thinking innovation, serving as a symbol of how modern enterprise can grow from deep local roots.Mobell has also been a steady provider of skilled telecoms jobs in the Hednesford area for over 30 years. Many of its employees have been with the company for more than a decade, a testament to the company's culture of loyalty, development, and community investment. As a long-standing local employer, Mobell has contributed significantly to the transformation of the local economy from its mining heritage to a hub of high-tech communications expertise.What truly elevates Mobell's story is its purpose. The company is a wholly owned trading subsidiary of Krizevac Project, a UK-registered charity founded by Mobell's owner, Tony Smith. Krizevac was born out of a vision to create sustainable solutions to poverty in some of the world's most underprivileged communities - most notably in Malawi. As a result, 100% of Mobell's profits are used to fund life-changing programmes focused on education, food security, and job creation."Every SIM, eSIM and WiFi device we sell, every call we connect, helps feed a child or educate a future leader in Malawi," says CEO Declan Somers."We believe business can - and should - be a force for good. Winning the King's Award is a huge honour, but the real reward is knowing that our success helps transform lives every single day."Krizevac's impact includes the establishment of schools, nurseries, and feeding programmes that provide essential transport and employment in Malawi. Through Mobell's commercial success, thousands of people have gained access to education, meals, and meaningful work.Receiving the King's Award for International Trade affirms the strength of Mobell's international strategy. Over the past three years, the company has seen significant growth in markets including the United States, Japan, and across Europe. This expansion has been achieved while maintaining the company's ethical core, demonstrating that profit and purpose can thrive side by side.The award also shines a spotlight on a model of business that prioritises long-term value over short-term gains. Mobell's customers know that every pound spent with the company supports not just world-class telecoms services, but a global mission to reduce inequality and build brighter futures.As Mobell Communications celebrates this landmark achievement, the team remains focused on the future-with plans to further expand its global reach, invest in new technologies, and continue empowering both its local workforce and international communities.Mobell's story is proof that you don't need to be a multinational giant to make a worldwide impact. Sometimes, all it takes is vision, integrity, and a commitment to doing the right thing-from a small mining town in Staffordshire to the heart of Africa.

