Seventy-Five Of The Nation's Greatest Minds To Assemble In Toronto For The Inaugural Edition Of Hello Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On October 20th and 21st, 2025, seventy-five of the nation's' most consequential minds will assemble in downtown Toronto for the inaugural edition of Hello Canada – a C-Suite exclusive, invitation-only convocation designed to confront a singular question: What becomes of a nation that forgets how to dream itself into being?

As the foundations of the 20th century continue to erode - from institutional trust to public governance to the boundaries between human and machine - Hello Canada begins from a single premise: the era of polite incrementalism is over. Canada must now decide whether it will remain a derivative actor in a world shaped elsewhere, or whether it will seize the mantle of authorship and chart a sovereign course into the 22nd century.

Imagined and curated by The Unlimited Dream Company - a Canadian research agency operating at the intersection of strategic influence, cultural intelligence, and ideological transformation - the convocation will bring together leaders from technology, finance, governance, academia, and civil society for a series of unrecorded dialogues and closed-door forums. These will not be spaces of performance or consensus, but crucibles of intellectual friction - where clarity may emerge through provocation, not choreography.

The program will be facilitated by Tony Chapman, Host of Chatter that Matters, Dianne Buckner, Host of CBC's Dragon's Den, and Karl Moore, Host of CTV's The CEO Series.

Confirmed participants include:

Isabelle Hudon (CEO of Business Development Bank of Canada), Michelle Zatlyn (Co-Founder and President of Cloudflare), Tabatha Bull (CEO of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business), Marie-Soleil Lemieux (CEO of National Bank Trust), Peter Dinsdale (CEO of YMCA Canada), Stephen Lund (CEO of Toronto Global), Carol Anne Hilton (CEO of Indigenomics), Nate Glubish (Minister of Technology and Innovation at Government of Alberta), Justin Riemer (CEO of Emissions Reduction Alberta), and Senator Colin Deacon (Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy).

“Every nation lives within a palimpsest of inherited assumptions - about power, identity, and the future,” said Robert Brennan Hart, Creator and Chair of Hello Canada and CEO of The Unlimited Dream Company.“But when the superstructure collapses, imagination becomes the final infrastructure of sovereignty. Hello Canada is not about reform. It is about rupture - the kind from which new orders emerge. If our nation is to endure, we must ask not only who we are, but what we are willing to become before the world decides for us.”

A nation that ceases to imagine itself has already begun to vanish. If we do not reauthor the story, who - or what - will write the next chapter?

ABOUT THE UNLIMITED DREAM COMPANY

The Unlimited Dream Company is a strategic intelligence and communications agency for the age of singularity.

We operate in the liminal space between technology, culture, and ideological transformation, cultivating narratives that challenge prevailing orthodoxies and provoke new ways of thinking about power, identity, and the architecture of the future. In an era where the real and the hyperreal collapse into one, we create stories that unearth the psychological landscapes of modernity – documents that refuse the pacification of the algorithm, rejecting content as a mere commodity and instead reframing the camera eye as an act of insurgency.

Our first defining series, Hello Canada, interrogates the mythology of nationhood and the latent forces shaping the Canadian psyche. Through a mix of archival dissection, exploratory storytelling, and unflinching cultural critique, we examine the paradoxes of a country that is both utopian and dystopian, progressive and reactionary, hyper-connected yet psychologically estranged.

In an age where simulation approximates connection and dialogue is abstracted through binary code, we are building spaces for the greatest minds of our time to meet in irreducible presence – where trust is rehumanized, and conversation becomes a force of consequence.

Guided by the emerging voices of the 22nd Century, The Unlimited Dream Company seeks to illuminate the fault lines of the present, dismantle the illusions of the comfortable class, and imagine uncharted possibilities for the brave new world ahead.

