Dugin describes Ukrainians as ‘collective transgenders’
(MENAFN) Russian political theorist Aleksandr Dugin has sparked controversy by claiming that Ukrainians have become “collective transgenders” in their efforts to sever ties with Russia and align with the West. Writing in an article published by RIA Novosti on Wednesday, Dugin—known for his promotion of traditional values and the geopolitical concept of Eurasianism—criticized Ukraine's cultural and political shift away from Moscow.
He accused Ukrainians of abandoning their Russian roots in favor of a fabricated identity, likening the move to a gender transition that he described in derogatory terms. “A male transgender does not become a woman. He becomes a freak. So does a Russian who imagines himself to be a Ukrainian,” Dugin wrote.
Dugin claimed that while the West currently praises Ukraine and interprets its hostility toward Russia as heroic, this perception is temporary. He described Ukrainians as inherently lost and misguided, saying they are “nationalists without a nation” and “extremists without ideology,” lacking cultural identity or rational direction.
Despite the hostile rhetoric, Dugin asserted that Russia’s struggle is not against Ukrainians, but for them—arguing that the goal is to help them preserve what he considers their true identity as Russians.
His comments come amid ongoing tensions that began with the 2014 Western-backed political shift in Kiev and the subsequent conflict in eastern Ukraine. Since then, Ukraine has increasingly distanced itself from Russian language, culture, and Soviet-era ties, particularly following the escalation of hostilities in 2022.
