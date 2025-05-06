403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Bombs Hit Targets Across Lebanon
(MENAFN) On Monday, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of aerial assaults focusing on regions in the south and east of Lebanon, according to a Lebanese state-operated news agency.
The reported strikes occurred in the mountainous border zone connecting Lebanon's Shaara Heights with Syria's Serghaya area, particularly near the eastern Lebanese mountain range.
In southern Lebanon, Israeli aircraft launched three attacks on the town of Tayr Harfa and a single strike on Srifa.
Additionally, the news agency indicated that an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle fired two rockets at a waste treatment facility in the town of Majdal Selm.
These military operations were accompanied by the deployment of flares and heavy helicopter activity within the region's airspace.
At the time of the report, there were no confirmed casualties or detailed information regarding property destruction.
The Israeli military stated that it had targeted facilities associated with the manufacturing and storage of “strategic weapons” allegedly linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah faction in the Bekaa area.
The army claimed that Hezbollah “is attempting to reestablish a presence and operations within the facility.”
Furthermore, Israeli forces said they struck military-related sites in Srifa, contending that the activities there, along with the stored munitions, “constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”
A delicate truce has been maintained in Lebanon since November, bringing an end to months of cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.
These tensions had intensified and expanded into widespread conflict by September.
The reported strikes occurred in the mountainous border zone connecting Lebanon's Shaara Heights with Syria's Serghaya area, particularly near the eastern Lebanese mountain range.
In southern Lebanon, Israeli aircraft launched three attacks on the town of Tayr Harfa and a single strike on Srifa.
Additionally, the news agency indicated that an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle fired two rockets at a waste treatment facility in the town of Majdal Selm.
These military operations were accompanied by the deployment of flares and heavy helicopter activity within the region's airspace.
At the time of the report, there were no confirmed casualties or detailed information regarding property destruction.
The Israeli military stated that it had targeted facilities associated with the manufacturing and storage of “strategic weapons” allegedly linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah faction in the Bekaa area.
The army claimed that Hezbollah “is attempting to reestablish a presence and operations within the facility.”
Furthermore, Israeli forces said they struck military-related sites in Srifa, contending that the activities there, along with the stored munitions, “constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”
A delicate truce has been maintained in Lebanon since November, bringing an end to months of cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.
These tensions had intensified and expanded into widespread conflict by September.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment