Stagwell (STGW) Acquires Experiential Marketing And Creative Agency Jetfuel

Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, JetFuel has progressively grown both its client base and capabilities to become a top independent agency renowned for its expertise in live brand experiences, retail and shopper marketing, digital content and sponsorship activations. JetFuel maintains the mentality of a start-up and the heritage of a traditional agency, working to ignite change, transform brands, disrupt the status quo, spark innovation, and inspire advocacy. JetFuel is best known for delivering live brand experiences for clients including Walmart, Unilever, Kimberly Clark and Feastables.

"JetFuel's award-winning experiential capabilities strengthen our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences for our clients' customers," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "This acquisition underscores our strategy to keep Stagwell just the right size to produce game-changing work for clients."

The addition of JetFuel follows Stagwell's acquisitions of Gold Rabbit Sports and ADK GLOBAL earlier this year, and a total of 11 acquisitions throughout 2024.

"Joining forces with Stagwell marks the beginning of an extraordinary new chapter for JetFuel. Together, we share a bold ambition to reinvent what live brand experiences can be - pushing boundaries, inspiring deeper connections, and setting new standards for innovation. With access to Stagwell's high level insights and data resources, as well as integration with their world class creative thinking, we'll be able to design experiences that are not just more effective and efficient, but truly transformative for our clients and their audiences," shared Abe Sorcher, CEO of JetFuel.

"We're excited to bring JetFuel into the network and continue to build out the experiential discipline at Stagwell, as clients continue to recognize the value of authentic live connections in a digital-first world," added Dan Gregory, CEO of TEAM. "Investing in this key offering and having a diverse roster of agencies who can deliver results-driven campaigns is a game changer."

Kidron Capital Securities acted as the financial advisor to JetFuel for this transaction.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at .

About TEAM

TEAM is an agency dedicated to making impactful brand experiences. We bring big ideas to life in ways that are not just seen and heard but truly felt. Every year, we design and deliver over 100,000 brand activations and events across the globe. Our brand playbooks merge commercial success with creative brilliance, creating meaningful connections and nurturing community spirit. Whether building brands from scratch or revitalizing existing ones, we infuse them with vitality, authenticity, and tangible platforms for interaction. By prioritizing scaled experiences at the core of brand strategy, we empower brands to build deeper relationships, share compelling stories, and engage with audiences authentically. Visit to learn more.

About JetFuel

JetFuel is a brand accelerant built with the hustle mentality of a start-up and the heritage of a traditional agency. At JetFuel, we're not just making noise – we're igniting change. We believe in the boundless power of creativity to transform brands, disrupt the status quo, spark innovation, and inspire advocacy. We create live experiences & breakthrough content that paves the way, and for people to share through discovery. We live for, sweat for, and celebrate these moments. It's these moments that define JetFuel. JetFuelStudio

