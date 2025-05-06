Life Sciences Leaders Advance Unified Engagement At Veeva Commercial Summit

AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, and more share strategies for more connected customer experiences across sales, marketing, and medical

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) today announced its keynote speakers for the 2025 Veeva Commercial Summit , May 13-14 in Boston. Leading and emerging biopharmas will share innovations and strategies to drive more coordinated customer engagement through effective use of AI and alignment across data, content, and teams.

Veeva CEO Peter Gassner will headline the opening keynote, sharing Veeva's major initiative to add AI to the Vault Platform and Veeva applications, including ongoing innovations across Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Data Clou .

Keynote presenters will include experiences from:



AstraZeneca standardizing analytics across its brands to boost marketing reach and performance.



Bayer driving customer-centric, coordinated engagement with Vault CRM.



Boehringer Ingelheim connecting scientific insights across medical to drive effective, personalized key opinion leader conversations.



Lilly integrating its content ecosystem by streamlining workflows, standardizing taxonomy, and aligning global teams to deliver high-impact experiences at scale.

Johnson & Johnson and Madrigal each building a modern data foundation with connected insights for greater efficiency and field impact.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Gamida Cell, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Orchard Therapeutics, Sobi, and others will also share go-to-market best practices for emerging biotechs at launch and beyond.

"By connecting sales, marketing, and medical, field teams can seamlessly work together to drive more effective, customer-centric experiences," said Matt Farrell, president of Veeva Commercial Cloud. "We're excited to bring the industry together to share ideas and advancements in AI and data and help lead this next phase of unified engagement."

Veeva Commercial Summit is one of the largest industry events in North America for commercial and medical affairs leaders. Life sciences industry professionals can register and see the full agenda at veeva/Summit .

