CUJO AI Named Cybersecurity Visionary At RSAC 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CUJO AI , the leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for network service providers (NSPs), has won the Next Gen Cybersecurity Visionary award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading information security publication. The award was announced during the RSA Conference 2025 (RSAC).

The awards are judged by certified security experts (CISSP, FMDHS, CEH), who independently evaluate each submission. CDM prioritizes innovation over company size or revenue, seeking out next-generation InfoSec solutions that push the boundaries of cybersecurity.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. CUJO AI is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

With a global clientele comprising major network operators, CUJO AI understands the unique challenges of securing connected devices. Its innovative solutions are tailored to provide comprehensive protection for IoT environments, ensuring the integrity and resilience of entire network infrastructures.

"We're proud to be recognized among the best in cybersecurity," said Remko Vos, CEO of CUJO AI. "Being evaluated by leading InfoSec experts from around the globe means only the most proven solutions are celebrated - and we're thrilled to be among them."

For a full list of winners of the Global InfoSec Awards 2025, visit: .

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI enables network service providers to understand, serve, and protect consumers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence. CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help NSPs uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar for customer experience and retention with new value propositions and improved operations. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, T-Mobile USA, Deutsche Telekom, TELUS, Sky Italia, Sky UK, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, Videotron, BT and EE. More at .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. Their mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Viktorija Vilke, [email protected]

SOURCE CUJO AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED