Transdigm Group Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results
|
|
|
|
|
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEK PERIODS ENDED
|
|
Table 1
|
MARCH 29, 2025 AND MARCH 30, 2024
|
|
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Week Periods Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
NET SALES
|
|
$ 2,150
|
|
$ 1,919
|
|
$ 4,156
|
|
$ 3,708
|
COST OF SALES
|
|
876
|
|
767
|
|
1,647
|
|
1,515
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
1,274
|
|
1,152
|
|
2,509
|
|
2,193
|
SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
|
236
|
|
248
|
|
447
|
|
467
|
AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS
|
|
47
|
|
37
|
|
97
|
|
72
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
991
|
|
867
|
|
1,965
|
|
1,654
|
INTEREST EXPENSE-NET
|
|
378
|
|
326
|
|
756
|
|
626
|
REFINANCING COSTS
|
|
-
|
|
28
|
|
-
|
|
28
|
OTHER INCOME
|
|
(9)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(32)
|
|
(8)
|
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
622
|
|
519
|
|
1,241
|
|
1,008
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
143
|
|
115
|
|
269
|
|
222
|
NET INCOME
|
|
479
|
|
404
|
|
972
|
|
786
|
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TD GROUP
|
|
$ 479
|
|
$ 403
|
|
$ 972
|
|
$ 785
|
NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO TD GROUP COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
|
$ 479
|
|
$ 403
|
|
$ 923
|
|
$ 684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to TD Group common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share-Basic and diluted
|
|
$ 8.24
|
|
$ 6.97
|
|
$ 15.86
|
|
$ 11.83
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 35.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
58.1
|
|
57.8
|
|
58.2
|
|
57.8
|
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF
|
|
|
EBITDA, EBITDA AS DEFINED TO NET INCOME
|
|
|
FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEK PERIODS ENDED
|
|
Table 2
|
MARCH 29, 2025 AND MARCH 30, 2024
|
|
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Week Periods Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 479
|
|
$ 404
|
|
$ 972
|
|
$ 786
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
89
|
|
74
|
|
179
|
|
143
|
Interest expense-net
|
|
378
|
|
326
|
|
756
|
|
626
|
Income tax provision
|
|
143
|
|
115
|
|
269
|
|
222
|
EBITDA
|
|
1,089
|
|
919
|
|
2,176
|
|
1,777
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition transaction and integration-related expenses (1)
|
|
9
|
|
14
|
|
22
|
|
16
|
Non-cash stock and deferred compensation expense (2)
|
|
48
|
|
60
|
|
73
|
|
111
|
Refinancing costs (3)
|
|
-
|
|
28
|
|
-
|
|
28
|
Other, net (4)
|
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
(47)
|
|
1
|
Gross Adjustments to EBITDA
|
|
73
|
|
102
|
|
48
|
|
156
|
EBITDA As Defined
|
|
$ 1,162
|
|
$ 1,021
|
|
$ 2,224
|
|
$ 1,933
|
EBITDA As Defined Margin (5)
|
|
54.0 %
|
|
53.2 %
|
|
53.5 %
|
|
52.1 %
|
_____________________
|
(1)
|
|
Represents costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses into TD Group's operations; facility relocation costs and other acquisition-related costs; transaction and valuation-related costs for acquisitions comprising deal fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses; and amortization expense of inventory step-up recorded in connection with the purchase accounting of acquired businesses.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Represents the compensation expense recognized by TD Group under our stock option plans and deferred compensation plans.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Represents costs expensed related to debt financing activities, including new issuances, extinguishments, refinancings and amendments to existing agreements.
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Primarily represents foreign currency transaction (gains) or losses, payroll withholding taxes related to dividend equivalent payments and stock option exercises, non-service related pension costs, deferred compensation payments and other miscellaneous (income) expense, such as gain on sale of business.
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
The EBITDA As Defined Margin represents the amount of EBITDA As Defined as a percentage of net sales.
|
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
FOR THE THIRTEEN AND TWENTY-SIX WEEK PERIODS ENDED
|
|
Table 3
|
MARCH 29, 2025 AND MARCH 30, 2024
|
|
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Week Periods Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
Reported Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 479
|
|
$ 404
|
|
$ 972
|
|
$ 786
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
Net income attributable to TD Group
|
|
479
|
|
403
|
|
972
|
|
785
|
Less: Dividends paid on participating securities
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(49)
|
|
(101)
|
Net income applicable to TD Group common stockholders-basic and diluted
|
|
$ 479
|
|
$ 403
|
|
$ 923
|
|
$ 684
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding under the two-class method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
56.1
|
|
55.7
|
|
56.2
|
|
55.6
|
Vested options deemed participating securities
|
|
2.0
|
|
2.1
|
|
2.0
|
|
2.2
|
Total shares for basic and diluted earnings per share
|
|
58.1
|
|
57.8
|
|
58.2
|
|
57.8
|
Earnings per share-basic and diluted
|
|
$ 8.24
|
|
$ 6.97
|
|
$ 15.86
|
|
$ 11.83
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 479
|
|
$ 404
|
|
$ 972
|
|
$ 786
|
Gross Adjustments to EBITDA
|
|
73
|
|
102
|
|
48
|
|
156
|
Purchase Accounting Backlog Amortization
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
|
8
|
|
3
|
Tax adjustment (1)
|
|
(25)
|
|
(47)
|
|
(42)
|
|
(70)
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$ 529
|
|
$ 462
|
|
$ 986
|
|
$ 875
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share under the two-class method
|
|
$ 9.11
|
|
$ 7.99
|
|
$ 16.94
|
|
$ 15.15
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share from net income attributable to TD Group
|
|
$ 8.24
|
|
$ 6.97
|
|
$ 15.86
|
|
$ 11.83
|
Adjustments to diluted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inclusion of the dividend equivalent payments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.83
|
|
1.75
|
Acquisition transaction and integration-related expenses
|
|
0.14
|
|
0.21
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.25
|
Non-cash stock and deferred compensation expense
|
|
0.62
|
|
0.77
|
|
0.95
|
|
1.44
|
Refinancing costs
|
|
-
|
|
0.37
|
|
-
|
|
0.37
|
Tax adjustment on income from continuing operations before taxes (1)
|
|
(0.11)
|
|
(0.33)
|
|
(0.48)
|
|
(0.52)
|
Other, net
|
|
0.22
|
|
-
|
|
(0.62)
|
|
0.03
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
|
$ 9.11
|
|
$ 7.99
|
|
$ 16.94
|
|
$ 15.15
|
_____________________
|
(1)
|
|
For the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024, the Tax adjustment represents the tax effect of the adjustments at the applicable effective tax rate, as well as the impact on the effective tax rate when excluding the excess tax benefits on stock option exercises. Stock compensation expense is excluded from adjusted net income and therefore we have excluded the impact that the excess tax benefits on stock option exercises have on the effective tax rate for determining adjusted net income.
|
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH
|
|
|
PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO EBITDA, EBITDA AS DEFINED
|
|
|
FOR THE TWENTY-SIX WEEK PERIODS ENDED
|
|
Table 4
|
MARCH 29, 2025 AND MARCH 30, 2024
|
|
(Amounts in millions)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 900
|
|
$ 865
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and sales of businesses
|
|
289
|
|
215
|
Interest expense-net (1)
|
|
737
|
|
604
|
Income tax provision-current
|
|
271
|
|
223
|
Amortization of inventory step-up
|
|
(7)
|
|
(3)
|
Loss contract amortization
|
|
30
|
|
17
|
Refinancing costs (2)
|
|
-
|
|
(28)
|
Gain on sale of businesses, net
|
|
19
|
|
-
|
Non-cash stock and deferred compensation expense (3)
|
|
(73)
|
|
(111)
|
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses)
|
|
10
|
|
(5)
|
EBITDA
|
|
2,176
|
|
1,777
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition transaction and integration-related expenses (4)
|
|
22
|
|
16
|
Non-cash stock and deferred compensation expense (3)
|
|
73
|
|
111
|
Refinancing costs (2)
|
|
-
|
|
28
|
Other, net (5)
|
|
(47)
|
|
1
|
EBITDA As Defined
|
|
$ 2,224
|
|
$ 1,933
|
_____________________
|
(1)
|
|
Represents interest expense, net of interest income, excluding the amortization of debt issuance costs and discount on debt.
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Represents costs expensed related to debt financing activities, including new issuances, extinguishments, refinancings and amendments to existing agreements.
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Represents the compensation expense recognized by TD Group under our stock option plans and deferred compensation plans.
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Represents costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses into TD Group's operations; facility relocation costs and other acquisition-related costs; transaction and valuation-related costs for acquisitions comprising deal fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses; and amortization expense of inventory step-up recorded in connection with the purchase accounting of acquired businesses.
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Primarily represents foreign currency transaction (gains) or losses, payroll withholding taxes related to dividend equivalent payments and stock option exercises, non-service related pension costs, deferred compensation payments and other miscellaneous (income) expense, such as gain on sale of business.
|
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
Table 5
|
(Amounts in millions)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 2,426
|
|
$ 6,261
|
Trade accounts receivable-Net
|
|
1,442
|
|
1,381
|
Inventories-Net
|
|
2,010
|
|
1,876
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
94
|
|
98
|
Short-term borrowings-trade receivable securitization facility
|
|
649
|
|
486
|
Accounts payable
|
|
319
|
|
323
|
Dividends payable
|
|
-
|
|
4,216
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
1,012
|
|
1,216
|
Long-term debt
|
|
24,306
|
|
24,296
|
Total TD Group stockholders' deficit
|
|
(5,671)
|
|
(6,290)
|
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA,
|
EBITDA AS DEFINED TO NET INCOME AND REPORTED EARNINGS PER
|
SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE MIDPOINT
|
FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
|
Table 6
|
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
GUIDANCE MIDPOINT
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 1,981
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
380
|
Interest expense-net
|
|
1,540
|
Income tax provision
|
|
625
|
EBITDA
|
|
4,526
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Acquisition transaction and integration-related expenses (1)
|
|
30
|
Non-cash stock and deferred compensation expense (1)
|
|
180
|
Other, net (1)
|
|
(51)
|
Gross Adjustments to EBITDA
|
|
159
|
EBITDA As Defined
|
|
$ 4,685
|
EBITDA As Defined Margin (1)
|
|
52.9 %
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
$ 33.23
|
Adjustments to earnings per share:
|
|
|
Inclusion of the dividend equivalent payments
|
|
0.83
|
Acquisition transaction and integration-related expenses
|
|
0.76
|
Non-cash stock and deferred compensation expense
|
|
2.35
|
Other, net
|
|
(0.70)
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
|
$ 36.47
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
58.15
|
_____________________
|
(1)
|
|
Refer to Table 2 above for definitions of Non-GAAP measurement adjustments.
|
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
CURRENT FISCAL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE VERSUS
|
PRIOR FISCAL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE
|
|
Table 7
|
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
Prior
|
|
Change at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
$8,750 to $8,950
|
|
$8,750 to $8,950
|
|
$-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income
|
|
$1,925 to $2,037
|
|
$1,925 to $2,037
|
|
$-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings Per Share
|
|
$32.27 to $34.19
|
|
$32.27 to $34.19
|
|
$-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA As Defined
|
|
$4,615 to $4,755
|
|
$4,615 to $4,755
|
|
$-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
|
$35.51 to $37.43
|
|
$35.51 to $37.43
|
|
$-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
58.15
|
|
58.15
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
