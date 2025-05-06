Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera Liberty Row

Midrise Community Adds 239 Homes to Upscale Charlotte Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Liberty Row , a luxury community located in the vibrant SouthPark neighborhood.

Modera Liberty Row , which features 239 homes within two buildings, is located within one mile of more than 65 restaurants, 1,200 hotel rooms and abundant entertainment and nightlife opportunities. Nearby retail attractions include Piedmont Town Center, Phillips Place and SouthPark Mall. First move-ins are anticipated for June.

"SouthPark is widely known as one of the most desirable communities in the Carolinas," said Alex Eyssen , senior managing director for Mill Creek Residential. "With exceptional shopping, dining and neighborhood amenities, SouthPark is an unparalleled lifestyle destination. We are excited to contribute to this vibrant community with the opening of Modera Liberty Row."

Situated at 7740 Liberty Row Drive, the community is located on The Loop, a three-mile urban trail that provides prime connectivity within SouthPark. Within Liberty SouthPark, the neighborhood features The Towers at SouthPark, The Barclay at SouthPark and The Canopy by Hilton Charlotte SouthPark.

Modera Liberty Row offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts and a larger-than-market-standard average size of 1,100 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, club-quality fitness center with a yoga studio, four distinct elevated courtyards, multiple clubrooms, game room, golf simulator lounge, bocce ball courts, coworking spaces and conference room, private offices, complimentary WiFi in common areas, pet spa, dedicated bicycle storage, 24/7 self-serve package room and secured parking garages with EV-charging stations.

Homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, upgraded fixtures and cabinet pulls, wood-style plank flooring, designer lighting, spacious bedrooms, in-home washers and dryers, frameless glass showers and smart home technology, including keyless entry, leak detection and smart thermostats. Select homes offer two distinct designer kitchen finishes, oversized chef-inspired kitchen islands, oversized windows, separate dining areas, half-baths, bathrooms with pass-through closets and private balconies or patios.

