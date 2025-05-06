Battalion Brands Names Andy Stofleth As Chief Strategy Officer

RICHMOND, Ky., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Battalion Brands has named Andy Stofleth as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), drawing on his decade of leadership in large-scale disaster recovery operations, program design, and partnership development to support the company's veteran-focused franchise expansion.

A former U.S. Marine, Stofleth has spent his career solving complex problems in high-stakes environments. Stofleth most recently served as Senior Director of Recovery Programs at SBP , a national nonprofit that rebuilds homes and strengthens disaster resilience in under-resourced communities. While at SBP, he launched the organization's first international operation in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian-ultimately leading the rebuilding of 655 homes. He also directed large-scale housing recovery programs after Winter Storm Uri in Texas and supported post-hurricane efforts in Florida under the Sheltering in Home for Recovery Continuation program for Hurricane Ian.

"Scaling operations in disaster zones with limited time and resources taught me how to build nimble systems focused on results," said Stofleth. "That same mindset applies to helping veterans succeed in business-structure, support, and success are everything."

In 2024, his teams installed over 90 IBHS FORTIFIED roofs for homeowners, an example of how resilient construction can reduce long-term risk, lower insurance premiums, and protect communities from future storms.

At Battalion Brands, Stofleth will lead strategic planning, forge key partnerships, and oversee franchisee recruitment. His focus is on aligning business operations with the company's mission to empower veterans through ownership, coaching, and access to proven systems. He will also direct the integration of nonprofit efforts through the Veterans Contracting Initiative , ensuring qualifying franchisees receive support for startup costs, training, and mentorship.

"Andy isn't just a home builder-he's a builder of systems and teams," said Battalion Brands CEO Kyle Conte. "His ability to bring people together, create solutions and push beyond what seems possible makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team."

About Battalion Brands

Battalion Brands is a service-disabled, veteran-owned roofing franchise dedicated to empowering veterans through business ownership. By combining industry-leading training, strategic partnerships, and integrated nonprofit initiatives, Battalion Brands provides franchisees with the resources and mentorship needed to succeed. With a focus on resilience, quality, and community impact, the company helps veterans build strong, profitable businesses while serving homeowners in disaster-prone regions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Battalion Brands

