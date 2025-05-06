Prairie Operating Co. Expands Senior Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, TX, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the“Company” or“Prairie”) – an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin – today announced the appointment of Maree K. Delgado, CPA, as Senior Vice President of Accounting & Controller.

With over two decades of experience across financial accounting, regulatory compliance, and risk management, primarily within the energy sector, Ms. Delgado brings a proven track record of building and leading high-performing finance teams through both growth and transformation. Her appointment reflects Prairie's continued focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and strong governance as it scales its DJ Basin platform.

Most recently, Ms. Delgado served as E&P Controller at Antero Resources Corporation, where she led all aspects of financial reporting, SOX compliance, treasury, and revenue accounting. During her tenure, she played a critical role in implementing strategic financial partnerships, driving internal efficiencies, and overseeing two major system implementations. Prior to Antero, she held key executive roles at Ultra Petroleum Corp (now PureWest Energy), including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, where she managed accounting, tax, treasury, and marketing back-office operations through significant corporate transitions.

Ms. Delgado is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Business Law from Curtin University of Technology in Western Australia. She is licensed in the state of Colorado and brings global audit experience from her time at KPMG, where she managed energy-focused audits across multiple continents.

“Maree is a proven leader with deep experience across all facets of energy accounting, financial reporting, and compliance,” said Greg Patton, EVP and CFO of Prairie.“On behalf of the Prairie team, I'd like to welcome her to the team as we continue executing our strategic growth plan.”

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at .

