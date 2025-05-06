The Joint Corp. Strengthens Management Appointing SVP Legal And SVP Operations And Patient Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Franchising legal specialist Andra J. Terrell with 20 years of experience in global master, single-unit and multi-unit franchising; compliance strategy; and financing, mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures-

- Franchise operations leader Eric Wyatt with over 30 years of experience to improve clinic economics, enhance the patient experience, and reignite growth –

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, welcomes new executives to help execute plan to strengthen the company core, reignite growth, and improve clinic and company level profitability. Both will report to President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan.



Andra J. Terrell, Senior Vice President Legal, undertakes this newly created role to advance legal execution for the franchise system. Eric Wyatt, Senior Vice President Operations and Patient Experience, is tasked to oversee clinic operations, improve quality and economics of our clinics, and elevate the patient experience.

Andra J. Terrell: Elevating Legal Structure at The Joint

“Andra is an innovative franchising legal specialist with proven expertise in global master, single-unit and multi-unit franchising, expansion and compliance strategy, complex transactions, multi-billion dollar financing and mergers, acquisitions and divestitures,” said Razdan.“Committed to our growth as a pure-play franchisor, we created the SVP Legal role. Andra is exceptionally qualified to establish our internal legal department, having significant experience in legal operations, legal department modernization, and intellectual property portfolio management.”

Terrell said,“I have spent two decades managing legal matters for numerous franchise systems. The Joint recently outlined a multi-phased, multi-year approach to become America's most accessible health and wellness services company. I am excited to join the team to help execute our vision.”

Terrell most recently served as Senior Assistant General Counsel at Franchise World Headquarters (Subway), where she closed the sale of Subway to Roark Capital, the largest whole business securitization on record and a significant refinancing. Prior, she served as SVP, GC and Corporate Secretary at Regis Corporation, and as VP, Deputy GC and Assistant Secretary at Cajun Operating Company. While Assistant GC at Luxottica Retail North America, Terrell was part of the team that implemented nationwide managed vision care agreement as well as new Pearle Vision Full Service Program. Other legal roles were at GNC Franchising and Decorating Den Systems.

Terrell holds a Bachelor of Science in Natural Sciences and History of Science from John Hopkins University and a Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law. A prolific author, Terrell has published multiple legal handbooks, papers and articles.

Eric Wyatt: Bringing Franchise Operations Expertise for Nationally Recognized Brands

“Eric is a dynamic and collaborative leader with 30 years of executive leadership experience in franchise operations, general management, and strategic planning,” added Razdan.“Eric's ability to drive performance, build strong teams, and enhance franchise relationships will be invaluable. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Wyatt said,“I am honored to join The Joint at such a pivotal time. The company's innovative approach to healthcare and commitment to improving lives aligns with my passion for building brands that make a difference. I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate expansion and deliver value to our franchisees, patients, and stakeholders.”

Wyatt most recently served as CEO of Clean Eatz LLC, overseeing a franchise organization with over 100 locations in 23 states and multiple revenue streams. Prior, he was President & CEO of Norms Restaurant LLC, a Southern California-based diner chain with more than $150 million in annual revenue. Wyatt also held senior leadership roles at CKE Restaurants as SVP of Operations for the Hardee's brand, and CEO and COO at Boston Market Corporation, where he led transformational change and operational excellence initiatives across hundreds of locations. Wyatt's earlier experience includes executive roles at Panera Bread, L Brands, and Starbucks Corporation. He began his career in franchise and company operations at Taco Bell and Mobil Oil.

Wyatt holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from East Stroudsburg University and serves on the Board of Directors for the East Stroudsburg University Foundation.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale, with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual“Top 400” and“Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint“No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication's“Franchise 500,” the“Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the“Best of the Best” lists, as well as its“Top Franchise for Veterans” and“Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.” SUCCESS named the company as one of the“Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Media Contact:

Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., ...

Investor Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777, ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

