Camfil USA Highlights Connection Between Air Quality and Respiratory Health During Asthma Awareness Month

Riverdale, NJ, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Asthma Awareness Month continues, Camfil USA is emphasizing the critical relationship between indoor air quality and respiratory health. With over 25 million Americans living with asthma-including more than six million children-understanding how air filtration can reduce common triggers represents a crucial yet frequently ignored aspect of asthma management.

"When we discuss asthma triggers, we're often talking about airborne particles that could be effectively captured through proper filtration," explains Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil USA. "Many people don't realize that the air within their homes, schools, and workplaces may contain significantly higher concentrations of asthma triggers than outdoor air."

The Hidden Impact of Indoor Air on Asthma Management

The Environmental Protection Agency has consistently found that indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air, with some studies showing pollution levels up to 50 times higher in certain indoor environments. This presents particular challenges for asthma sufferers, as common indoor air pollutants often serve as powerful respiratory triggers:



Dust mites and their waste products

Pet dander and allergens

Mold spores and fragments

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from cleaning products, furnishings, and building materials Particulate matter from cooking, candles, and outdoor pollution that infiltrates buildings

Research increasingly demonstrates connections between poor indoor air quality and both the development and exacerbation of asthma symptoms. Studies focusing on school environments have shown that students with asthma experience fewer symptoms and miss fewer school days when buildings implement comprehensive air quality improvement measures.

Beyond Medication: A Comprehensive Approach to Asthma Management

While medication remains essential for managing asthma, environmental interventions-particularly air filtration-represent an important complementary strategy. Health experts recommend a multi-faceted approach that addresses both symptom management and trigger reduction.

"Air filtration should be viewed as a preventative health measure," notes Davidson. "By reducing exposure to triggers, we can potentially reduce reliance on rescue medications and improve overall quality of life for asthma sufferers."

Camfil's air quality experts recommend several evidence-based approaches for creating asthma-friendly indoor environments:

in HVAC systems using filters rated MERV 13A or higher to capture the majority of respiratory irritants and allergenswith HEPA filtration in bedrooms and frequently occupied spaces where asthma sufferers spend significant timethrough combination filtration approaches that target the full spectrum of potential triggersbetween 40-60% to discourage dust mite proliferation and mold growth

Creating Asthma-Friendly Schools and Workplaces

With children spending approximately 1,000 hours annually in school buildings and adults spending roughly 90,000 total hours of their lives in workplaces, these environments significantly impact respiratory health. Organizations implementing comprehensive air quality improvements often report multiple benefits beyond health outcomes:



Reduced absenteeism

Improved cognitive performance and productivity

Lower healthcare utilization and costs Enhanced occupant comfort and satisfaction

"The compelling evidence connecting air quality to health outcomes makes investing in high-efficiency air filtration solutions increasingly recognized as both a health and economic priority," Davidson explains. "The goal is creating environments where everyone-especially those with respiratory conditions-can thrive."

Educational Resources Available

As part of Air Quality Week (May 5-9, 2025), Camfil USA has published educational resources specifically addressing asthma and air quality, including:



A guide to understanding air quality metrics and their relevance to respiratory health

Practical filtration recommendations for homes, schools, and workplaces

Case studies showcasing successful implementations in educational settings Evidence-based information about the relationship between air quality and asthma

These materials aim to empower individuals and organizations with knowledge to make informed decisions about improving their indoor environments.

Looking Ahead to Tomorrow: Indoor Air Quality

Tomorrow, Air Quality Week continues with an in-depth examination of "Indoor Air Quality," exploring the complex science behind healthy indoor environments. Join us as we delve into the invisible landscape of indoor air pollutants, examine the measurable impact of air quality on cognitive performance, and discuss the latest advances in air quality management strategies. We'll provide insights into how comprehensive indoor air quality programs deliver both health benefits and economic returns.

About Camfil USA







Camfil USA Air Filters

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil provides commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment.

The company firmly believes that the best solutions for customers are also the best solutions for the planet. Camfil's approach considers the impact of its operations and products at every step from design to delivery. Through innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus, Camfil aims to conserve more, use less, and find better ways to help everyone breathe easier.

To learn more about asthma-friendly air filtration solutions or to access Camfil's free educational resources, visit or call 888-599-6620.

