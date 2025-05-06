Sanofi: Investing In Prevention Builds Europe’S Health And Competitiveness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Poland, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

From reaction to prevention

Sanofi strongly advocated for a paradigm shift – from reactive treatment models to proactive prevention strategies. Florence Baron-Papillon, Head of Strategic Projects, Corporate Public Affairs & Policy at Sanofi and President of Vaccines Europe, underlined:“Prevention is not a cost. It's a strategic investment that improves public health outcomes, strengthens the workforce, and ensures long-term economic resilience. Every €1 invested in prevention brings €14 in return – and up to €19 for adult immunization. The data is clear. Prevention saves lives, protects systems, and fuels economic growth.”

Drawing on real-world evidence, Sanofi's expert pointed to the 80% reduction in winter hospitalizations among infants following RSV immunization as a tangible example of prevention's benefits. She stressed that respiratory health, alongside cardiovascular diseases, cancer and mental health, should be recognized as a public health priority. Chronic respiratory diseases are now the third leading cause of death in Europe, affecting more than 36 million people and accounting for 6% of healthcare expenditure.

Driving Europe's competitiveness

The discussions also highlighted the importance of innovation in strengthening Europe's healthcare systems and economic future. Experts underscored the transformative potential of digital health and data-driven research. Michaela Scheiffert, MCO Lead and General Manager Pharma Central and South Europe (MCO), emphasized that Europe's long-term prosperity depends on closing the innovation gap and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.

Referring to the Draghi report and the Competitiveness Compass initiative, she noted:“Healthcare must be recognized as a strategic sector for Europe's resilience and economic sovereignty. Investing in R&D, fostering digital innovation, and integrating AI into medicine are essential steps to secure Europe's leadership. To remain competitive, Europe must not only safeguard its scientific excellence but also translate it into scalable innovations.”

Michaela Scheiffert pointed to the urgent need to rebuild Europe's leadership in pharmaceutical innovation, as global R&D investment continues to shift elsewhere:“We must strengthen collaboration between industry and academia, support emerging biotechnologies, and create a regulatory environment that enables innovation rather than constraining it. Europe's future competitiveness depends on it.”

Innovation must serve people

While competitiveness and innovation were central themes, the human dimension remained equally prominent. Goze Umurhan, General Manager Vaccines Central and South Europe at Sanofi, emphasized that scientific progress must ultimately translate into better lives for people and communities.

She underlined that innovation in immunology is opening new possibilities across a range of serious diseases – but vaccines remain central to building both individual and collective resilience.“Our mission is to shift healthcare from treating illness to preventing it. Immunization is one of the most effective tools we have – saving 154 million lives globally over the past 50 years,” said Umurhan.

“If Europe is serious about building sustainable healthcare systems, prevention and immunization must be seen as economic stabilizers, not just healthcare measures. The opportunity is now – and it must be seized, because in the end, it is the people who must benefit – from new therapies, from expanded access to prevention, and from a model built on innovation, trust, and long-term strength,” she said.

