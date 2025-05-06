MP: Civil Defence Mock Drills To Start At 4 Pm On May 7

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that the civil defence mock drills will start at 4 pm on May 7 in five designated districts of the state.

The five districts have been identified as Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Katni districts.

“The mock drill will start with air raid warning sirens at sharp 4 pm on May 7, during which, civilians and students will be trained in civil defence to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack,” said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while chairing a Cabinet meeting.

Notably, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed states and Union Territories to conduct the civil defence mock drill to enhance emergency preparedness.

“District administration and police in all districts of the state have been informed, and necessary guidelines have also been issued,” said the Chief Minister.

The MHA has said that the civil defence mock drill will be conducted across 244 locations in the country, which have been designated Civil Defence Districts and fall under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968.

The MHA further added that states and union territories have been instructed to organise and oversee the drills. It will involve local government authorities, Civil Defence wardens, Home Guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members, and students from schools and colleges.

The attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people in Kashmir on April 22, was linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, bringing bilateral relations to a boiling point between India and Pakistan.

So far, India has taken a series of diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and visa services for Pakistan nationals.

Additionally, the Integrated Check Post at Attari has been closed.

The Indian government also declared the Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as persona non grata.

Lastly, the total diplomatic staff strength at both High Commissions has been reduced from 55 to 30, signalling a significant scaling down of bilateral engagement.