Aussie Cycling Star Ewan Announces Shock Retirement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Australia's five-time Tour de France stage winner Caleb Ewan announced his retirement aged just 30 on Tuesday declaring the past two seasons had "taken a significant toll on my relationship with the sport".

Ewan, who recorded 65 career victories including 11 across the Tour de France, Giro and Vuelta, had begun his first season with Ineos in good shape.

The combative sprint specialist had won the first stage of the Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali and then the second stage of the Tour of the Basque Country in April.

However, on Tuesday he brought down the curtain on his 11 year career.

"After much thought, I've decided to retire from professional cycling, effective immediately," he said in a statement on the British team's website.

"The last few years haven't been easy but in 2025 I found something again -- not just legs, but belief -- thanks to the INEOS Grenadiers.

"But the truth is that even when I crossed the line first, that feeling -- the one you chase for years - faded quicker than it used to."

Ewan, who would likely have been in the team for this year's Tour de France, alluded to bad experiences with his past two teams.

He left Lotto at the end of 2023, after five years, following a disagreement with new team chief Stephane Heulot and stayed for just a season with Aussie outfit Team Jayco AlUla.

"My experiences of the past two seasons, in particular the second half of 2024, has taken a significant toll on my relationship with the sport."

He added that he was leaving the sport content that "I've accomplished more than I ever imagined possible".

INEOS bade him a fond farewell.

"You leave the sport with our respect and best wishes, and as a winner -- in every sense of the word," said INEOS Grenadiers CEO John Allert.

