Amir To Patronize Graduation Ceremony Of Qatar University Tomorrow


2025-05-06 07:12:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize the graduation ceremony of the 48th batch of Qatar University students, which will be held at the university's Sports and Events Complex, tomorrow, May 7.
While H H Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, Consort of H H the Amir, will patronize the graduation ceremony of outstanding female students on May 8.

