403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
United Nations: Food Must Not Be Used As A Weapon Of War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 6 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday warned against plans by the Israeli occupation forces to impose further control over humanitarian aid delivery in the Gaza Strip saying that "using food as a weapon of war is unacceptable" and that there is a clear attempt by occupation forces to turn aid into a tool of political pressure.
In a press conference, (OCHA) Spokesperson Jens Laerke stressed that the United Nations "will not accept any plan that does not uphold core humanitarian principles foremost among them neutrality impartiality and independence."
Laerke stated that the UN humanitarian team recently received a verbal update indicating the occupying forces intend to dismantle the current aid delivery system and replace it with a mechanism in which supplies would be transferred through Israeli logistical hubs and under conditions set by the Israeli military.
"Such a plan appears designed to further control and restrict supplies which is the exact opposite of what is needed," he said.
He emphasized that humanitarian action must be guided solely by needs and not used for military or political purposes noting that the proposed plan would only deepen restrictions on aid and worsen the crisis in Gaza.
"This appears to be a deliberate attempt to weaponize aid to force people to move or to pressure them. That's not humanitarian. It's cruel," he added.
Laerke also expressed deep concern over the forced displacement of civilians inside Gaza underlining that knowing the whereabouts of the population is essential in order to provide aid.
Describing the dire situation in Gaza, Laerke said that "People are getting bombs instead of food bombs instead of water bombs instead of healthcare bombs instead of shelter."
He revealed that there is no more food left to distribute and that some residents have been seen rummaging through garbage in search of something edible a "brutal inhumane reality." (end)
imk
In a press conference, (OCHA) Spokesperson Jens Laerke stressed that the United Nations "will not accept any plan that does not uphold core humanitarian principles foremost among them neutrality impartiality and independence."
Laerke stated that the UN humanitarian team recently received a verbal update indicating the occupying forces intend to dismantle the current aid delivery system and replace it with a mechanism in which supplies would be transferred through Israeli logistical hubs and under conditions set by the Israeli military.
"Such a plan appears designed to further control and restrict supplies which is the exact opposite of what is needed," he said.
He emphasized that humanitarian action must be guided solely by needs and not used for military or political purposes noting that the proposed plan would only deepen restrictions on aid and worsen the crisis in Gaza.
"This appears to be a deliberate attempt to weaponize aid to force people to move or to pressure them. That's not humanitarian. It's cruel," he added.
Laerke also expressed deep concern over the forced displacement of civilians inside Gaza underlining that knowing the whereabouts of the population is essential in order to provide aid.
Describing the dire situation in Gaza, Laerke said that "People are getting bombs instead of food bombs instead of water bombs instead of healthcare bombs instead of shelter."
He revealed that there is no more food left to distribute and that some residents have been seen rummaging through garbage in search of something edible a "brutal inhumane reality." (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment