Meghalaya Shines At World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 6, 2025: The Government of Meghalaya's participation at the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, 2025, highlighted the state's growing presence and prowess in the creative industries.
The state's exhibition booth emerged as a crowd favourite, featuring immersive displays of indigenous storytelling, music, and visual art. Rooted in the traditions, the pavilion hosted live interactions and performances by singers, filmmakers, and artists from Meghalaya, drawing attention from hundreds of global attendees towards state's rich culture.
The inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) concluded in Mumbai with remarkable energy and global resonance, firmly positioning India at the epicentre of a dynamic, future-ready media and entertainment (M&E) ecosystem. Over four vibrant days, WAVES emerged as a landmark confluence of creative visionaries, tech innovators, policymakers, global investors, and young entrepreneurs, catalysing fresh dialogues and industry-shaping ideas.
Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural address set the tone for the summit, declaring WAVES as the dawn of India's“Orange Economy” and calling on creators and investors worldwide to join India's journey as a global creative powerhouse.
“The success at WAVES 2025 underscores the vision of the Meghalaya government to nurture and promote the state's creative industries on a global stage. Our leadership is committed to harnessing the potential of indigenous talent, empowering our artists, and ensuring that Meghalaya's unique cultural stories and creative expressions gain recognition both nationally and internationally.”, said Bah Paul Lyngdoh, Hon'ble Tourism Minister, Government of Meghalaya.
A major highlight was Khamborbatei Kharjana's win in the prestigious Animation Filmmaker Competition under the Create in India Challenge Season-1. His animated short, "The Lapalang: A Khasi Folklore Reimagined", triumphed from among 1,900 global entries. Speaking on the win, Kharjana said,“For a Khasi folktale to win in such a competitive global space is a powerful sign- our stories are not just being told but embraced.”
Also representing the state was Mark Ryan Syiemlieh, who secured a spot in the Top 10 of Resonate: The EDM Challenge, showcasing the evolving soundscape of Meghalaya's electronic music scene.
The Government of Meghalaya's participation spotlighted two of its leading initiatives - Hello Meghalaya, the state's OTT platform that has now crossed 3 lakh downloads, and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), which continues to nurture new talent and drive livelihood opportunities for independent musicians across the state.
With over 140 sessions, 3,000+ B2B meetings, and participation from 77 countries, WAVES 2025 became a beacon for policy exchange, business opportunities, and cultural collaboration. The unveiling of the 'WAVES Declaration' during the Global Media Dialogue marked a significant milestone, reflecting the shared global commitment to inclusive digital growth and ethical storytelling. Notably, business deals worth ₹1,328 crores were closed at the WAVES Bazaar. WAVES 2025 not only celebrated the convergence of technology and storytelling but also set a strong foundation for India's rise as a global hub of cultural innovation and digital creativity.
As WAVES 2025 draws the global spotlight towards India's creative future, Meghalaya stands tall as a beacon of cultural pride and innovation. From folktales that echo through animated frames to music that resonates on global stages, the state has proven that its voices, rooted in heritage yet boldly contemporary, belong in the world's leading creative conversations. Meghalaya's impactful presence at WAVES is not just a moment of celebration, but a clarion call, inviting the world to listen, watch, and engage with the stories of a state where tradition meets imagination, culture meets creativity.
