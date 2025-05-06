Number Of Damaged Medical Facilities Rises By 40% In Past Year Health Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past year, the number of damaged medical facilities across Ukraine has increased by nearly 40%, according to Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

In a Facebook post following his participation in the Global Health Initiative for Ukraine conference, Liashko outlined the challenges facing the country's healthcare sector due to the ongoing war, Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed the difficulties the Ukrainian healthcare sector is facing, particularly in terms of infrastructure. Over the past year, the number of damaged medical facilities has risen by almost 40%. In total, more than 2,300 medical buildings have been affected by shelling, 305 of which have been completely destroyed. Yet, despite these conditions, Ukraine's medical system has not stopped functioning for a single day," Liashko stated.

Ukraine, Czech Republic sign memorandum on mental health cooperation

The minister also cited World Bank estimates, which indicate that Ukraine's healthcare sector will require at least $19.4 billion for reconstruction over the next decade.

Since the start of the full-scale war, more than 1,000 medical facilities across Ukraine have been fully or partially restored. These renovations have been funded through the state budget as well as contributions from international partners.

Liashko expressed gratitude to the Czech Republic, which became the first country to use the Ukraine Facility to support Ukraine's healthcare system. So far, six joint projects aimed at modernizing Ukrainian hospitals-collectively valued at over EUR 100 million-have been approved.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine and the Czech Republic formalized their medical partnership through memoranda signed on the sidelines of the Global Health Initiative for Ukraine conference.

Photo: Viktor Liashko / Facebook