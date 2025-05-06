Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Hit Kupiansk District, Leaving Teen Injured

Russian Forces Hit Kupiansk District, Leaving Teen Injured


2025-05-06 07:05:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian airstrike on the village of Starovirivka, located in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, left a teenager wounded and destroyed a private house.

The head of the Shevchenkove community, Serhiy Starikov, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"On May 6, 2025, at approximately 10:15, a Russian airstrike (preliminarily identified as a guided aerial bomb) hit the village of Starovirivka in the Shevchenkove territorial community. A private house was destroyed, and a 16-year-old was wounded. The enemy continues to show its brutal nature, terrorizing civilians and harming children," Starikov wrote.



 Read also: Strike on Kramatorsk : one killed, two Injured

As earlier reported, 11 people were injured in the Kharkiv region between May 5 and the night of May 6 due to Russian strikes.

Photo credit: Serhiy Starikov/FB

