Russian Forces Hit Kupiansk District, Leaving Teen Injured
The head of the Shevchenkove community, Serhiy Starikov, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"On May 6, 2025, at approximately 10:15, a Russian airstrike (preliminarily identified as a guided aerial bomb) hit the village of Starovirivka in the Shevchenkove territorial community. A private house was destroyed, and a 16-year-old was wounded. The enemy continues to show its brutal nature, terrorizing civilians and harming children," Starikov wrote.
Read also: Strike on Kramatorsk : one killed, two Injured
As earlier reported, 11 people were injured in the Kharkiv region between May 5 and the night of May 6 due to Russian strikes.
Photo credit: Serhiy Starikov/FB
