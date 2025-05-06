403
Arab League Marks World Intellectual Property Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Tuesday affirmed significance of pan-Arab coordination at international quarters regarding intellectual property, amid rapid developments in this sector.
The organization's affirmation in this regard was made by Maha Bakhit, the Arab League's Director of the Legal Affairs Division marking the World Intellectual Property Day, celebrated by the League at its headquarters under the theme, "The Intellectual Property and Music .. Sensing Tempo of the Intellectual Property."
The Arab League has regularly, since 2006, organized this celebration as it is a platform for swapping visions, thoughts and expertise among the Arab States, experts and researchers in the field, Bakhit said.
The League, since signing a memorandum of understanding with the World Intellectual Property Organization in 2000 and forming the Intellectual Property Division in 2001, has continued coordinating with the member states and later forming the Technical Committee for Intellectual Property in 2016.
The pan-Arab coordination commission, which comprises government officials from intellectual property offices in the Arab states, will hold its 14th meeting tomorrow, Bakhit said.
Bakhit affirmed that music has been highlighted in the logo of year's celebration because it is a basic component of various types of intellectual activities and makes high proceeds for several persons involved in the production.
Seminars were held during the celebrations addressing challenges against artistic rights and future of the music in the digital era.
Government officials from intellectual property rights offices from the Arab states, legal experts, researchers and musicians took part in the activities.
Athari Al-Hayef, the Director of the Composer's Rights Department at the Kuwait National Library, represented the State of Kuwait the celebration. (end)
